SJDC vs AL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Dhaka ODD, Match 68

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will take on Abahani Limited in the 68th match of the Dhaka ODD at the Bangladesh Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club are currently at the top of the points table. They have won nine of their 10 games and have been in impressive form. Meanwhile, Abahani Limited are second in the standings and have won seven of their 10 matches this season.

SJDC vs AL Probable Playing 11 Today

SJDC XI

Saif Hassan, Robiul Islam Robi, Imrul Kayes (C), Nurul Hasan (wk), Taibur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman, Sunzamul Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Parvez Rasool, Mehidy Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim

AL XI

Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Shohidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Jaker Ali (wk), Tanvir Islam, Towhid Hridoy

Match Details

SJDC vs AL, Dhaka ODD, Match 68

Date and Time: April 26, 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The surface here is batter-friendly and big scores are not uncommon. Pacers are expected to find some assistance towards the latter half of the game while spinners may prove to be crucial in the middle overs.

Today’s SJDC vs AL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mushfiqur Rahim has a wealth of international experience and will be hoping to make it count here. He’s an excellent option behind the stumps.

Batters

Imrul Kayes is a stylish left-handed batter who is the captain of the Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club. He will be looking to leave a big mark here.

All-rounders

Mosaddek Hossain is a brilliant all-rounder who has proven his worth with both the bat as well as the ball. He has 643 runs to his name and has also scalped 12 wickets. Hossain will be a fantastic captaincy pick for your SJDC vs AL Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

Tanvir Islam has been in a great run of form with the ball for Abahani Limited. He has taken 20 wickets from 13 matches at an economy rate of 4.87.

Top 5 best players to pick in SJDC vs AL Dream11 prediction team

Mosaddek Hossain (AL)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (SJDC)

Afif Hossain (AL)

Mohammad Saifuddin (AL)

Imrul Kayes (SJDC)

Important stats for SJDC vs AL Dream11 prediction team

Mosaddek Hossain: 643 runs and 12 wickets

Tanvir Islam: 20 wickets

Sunzamul Islam: 18 wickets

SJDC vs AL Dream11 Prediction Today

SJDC vs AL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Naim Sheikh, Imrul Kayes, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ziaur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Sunzamul Islam

Captain: Mosaddek Hossain Vice-Captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz

SJDC vs AL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Naim Sheikh, Imrul Kayes, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Sunzamul Islam

Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim Vice-Captain: Tanvir Islam

Edited by Ritwik Kumar