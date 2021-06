SJDC vs DOHS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Dhaka T20 Match - June 16th, 2021

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Old DOHS Sports Club will lock horns in the 56th match of the Dhaka Premier League at BKSP-3 on Wednesday.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have had mixed results in the Dhaka Premier League, winning five of their eight games thus far. They have ten points in their kitty. In their last Dhaka Premier League outing, they lost to Abahani Limited by 49 runs.

Meanwhile, Old DOHS Sports Club have won just two of their nine Dhaka Premier League encounters and are on the cusp of an exit. They lost to Prime Bank Cricket Club by 22 runs in their previous Dhaka Premier League game.

Dhaka Premier League: Squads to choose from

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Mashrafe Mortaza, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Ashraful, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Ziaur Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Tanvir Haider, Mohammad Ilyas, Fardeen Hasan Ani, Enamul Haque Enam, Salauddin Shakil, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mehrab Hossain Joshi, Suhrawardi Shuvo, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shakil Ali, Abdul Halim.

Old DOHS Sports Club

Anisul Islam Emon, Raihan Rafsan, Mohaiminul Khan Sourabh, Mohammad Rakib, Minhazul Abedin Sabbir, Rakibul Hasan, Alis Al Islam, Mohammad Sentu, Hamidul Islam Shimul, Gazi Sohel Rana Sagar, Azaduzzaman Payel, Rahawat Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Rashid, Rakhin Ahmed, Amit Hasan, Shahnaz Ahmed.

Probable Playing XIs:

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Shykat Ali, Imrul Kayes, Ziaur Rahman, Nurul Hasan (c, wk), Tanbir Hayder, Nasir Hossain, Elias Sunny, Mohammad Enamul, Abdul Halim, Ebadot Hossain, Salauddin Sakil.

Old DOHS Sports Club

Anisul Islam Emon, Rakin Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rayan Rahman, Mohaminul Khan (c), Mohammad Rakib, Pritom Kumar (wk), AI Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Hamidul Islam, Asadduzzaman Payel.

Match Details

Match: Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club vs Old DOHS Sports Club, Match 56.

Date and Time (IST): 16th June, 8:30 AM.

Venue: BKSP-3, Savar.

Pitch Report

BSKP-3 has always been on the slower side, with medium pacers and spinners getting a lot of assistance in the middle overs. Batsmen will have their fair share of assistance in the powerplay overs, though.

140 runs is the average first-innings score here, so it'd be prudent to bat first on this wicket, as the pitch tends to slow down as the game progresses.

Dhaka T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SJDC vs DOHS)

SJDC vs DOHS Dream11 Team Prediction 2021 Dhaka Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nurul Hasan, Anisul Islam Emon, Shykat Ali, Rakin Ahmed, Elias Sunny, Nasir Hossain, Mohammad Enamul, Salauddin Sakil, Rakibul Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Mohaminul Khan.

Captain: Anisul Islam Emon. Vice-captain: Nasir Hossain.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pritom Kumar, Anisul Islam Emon, Shykat Ali, Imrul Kayes, Elias Sunny, Nasir Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Salauddin Sakil, Rakibul Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Asadduzzaman Payel.

Captain: Anisul Islam Emon. Vice-captain: Nasir Hossain.

