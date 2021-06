SJDC vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Dhaka Premier League T20 Match - June 2nd, 2021

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will lock horns with Gazi Group Cricketers in a Dhaka Premier League T20 match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club started their Dhaka Premier League T20 campaign with a 22-run win over Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity. Batting first, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club posted 166/6 in 20 overs. In response, Khelaghar managed to score only 144/8.

Meanwhile, Gazi Group Cricketers lost to the Prime Bank Cricket Club by seven wickets in their opening Dhaka Premier League T20 fixture. Gazi posted 91/5 in 12 overs, with the Prime Bank taking less than 10 overs to chase down the total.

Squads to choose from

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Mashrafe Mortaza, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Ashraful, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Ziaur Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Tanvir Haider, Mohammad Ilyas, Fardeen Hasan Ani, Enamul Haque Enam, Salauddin Shakil, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mehrab Hossain Joshi, Suhrawardi Shuvo, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shakil Ali, Abdul Halim

Gazi Group Cricketers

Hasan Mahmud, Sanjit Saha Deep, Akbar Ali, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Nahid Hasan, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Rakibul Atiq, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mominul Haque Showrabh, Ariful Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Sheikh Mehedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Zakir Hasan

Probable Playing XIs

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Shykat Ali, Mohammad Ashraful, Ziaur Rahman, Nurul Hasan(c)(wk), Sohrawordi Shuvo, Elias Sunny, Abdul Halim, Tanbir Hayder, Nasir Hossain, Anamul Haque, Salauddin Sakil

Gazi Group Cricketers

Mahmudullah(c), Akbar Ali(wk), Ariful Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mukidul Islam, Nahid Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Sanjit Saha, Soumya Sarkar, Zakir Hasan

Match Details

Match: Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club vs Gazi Group Cricketers

Date and Time: 2nd June, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

Pitch Report

Shere Bangla National Stadium is vastly known for producing flat wickets. However, as the game progresses, the pitch tends to slow down, bringing the spinners into play. With heavy winds and a chance of rain in the forecast, the pacers are expected to receive some lateral movement.

Dhaka Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SJDC vs GGC)

SJDC vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction - Dhaka Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zakir Hasan, Shykat Ali, Mohammad Ashraful, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Nasir Hossain, Ariful Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Elias Sunny, Sanjit Saha

Captain: Mahedi Hasan. Vice-captain: Soumya Sarkar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Akbar Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Ashraful, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Anamul Haque, Nasum Ahmed, Elias Sunny, Salauddin Sakil

Captain: Mohammad Ashraful. Vice-captain: Anamul Haque