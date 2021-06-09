SJDC vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Dhaka T20 Match - June 10th, 2021

In the 26th match of the Dhaka Premier League, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will lock horns with Partex Sporting Club at the BKSP-4 Stadium on Thursday.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club is currently in the seventh position in the points table with just two wins and three defeats in the tournament.

In their previous match, they lost to Prime Bank Cricket Club by seven wickets. Sheikh Jamal posted 133/9 in 20 overs, and in response, the Prime Bank chased the target with three balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Partex Sporting Club is winless so far in the competition and holds a wooden spoon after playing five matches. Partex lost to Brothers Union by 33 runs in their previous match.

Squads to choose from

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Mashrafe Mortaza, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Ashraful, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Ziaur Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Tanvir Haider, Mohammad Ilyas, Fardeen Hasan Ani, Enamul Haque Enam, Salauddin Shakil, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mehrab Hossain Joshi, Suhrawardi Shuvo, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shakil Ali, Abdul Halim

Partex Sporting Club

Rabiul Islam, Sagir Hossain Shuvo, Nihaduzzaman, Abbas Musa Alvi, Joynul Islam, Hasanuzzaman, Sayed Alam Rizvi, Moin Khan, Tasamul Haque, Jubair Hossain Likhon, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Shahbaz Chauhan, Dhiman Ghosh, Izharul Islam Kanon, Rony Hossain, Mosaddek Iftekhar Rahi, Shafiul Hayat Hridoy

Probable Playing XIs

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Shykat Ali, Mohammad Ashraful, Nasir Hossain, Elias Sunny, Nurul Hasan (c, wk), Tanbir Hayder, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Ziaur Rahman, Mohammad Enamul, Ebadot Hossain, Salauddin Sakil

Partex Sporting Club

Abbas Musa, Sayem Alam, Tasamul Haque (c), Jony Talukdar, Dhiman Ghosh (wk), Nazum Hossain Milon, Rajibul Islam, Mehrab Hossain, Jaynul Islam, Shahdat Hossain, Jubair Hossain

Match Details

Match: Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club vs. Partex Sporting Club, Match 26

Date and Time: June 10, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: BKSP-4, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The 22-yard track at BKSP-4 has been on the slower side right from the start of the tournament. Medium pacers and spin bowlers get a lot of assistance on this wicket, while batters find it tough to score runs on this wicket.

130-140 is the average first innings score, with chasing teams having a good record at this venue.

Dhaka T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SJDC vs. PAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dhiman Ghosh, Abbas Musa, Shykat Ali, Mohammad Ashraful, Nasir Hossain, Tasamul Haque, Elias Sunny, Mohammad Enamul, Ziaur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Rajibul Islam

Captain: Tasamul Haque Vice-captain: Mohammad Enamul

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nurul Hasan, Abbas Musa, Mehrab Hossain, Mohammad Ashraful, Nasir Hossain, Tasamul Haque, Elias Sunny, Mohammad Enamul, Jaynul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Rajibul Islam

Captain: Abbas Musa Vice-captain: Elias Sunny

