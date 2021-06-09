SJDC vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Dhaka T20 Match - June 10th, 2021

In the 26th match of the Dhaka Premier League, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will lock horns with Partex Sporting Club at the BKSP-4 Stadium on Thursday.
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club is currently in the seventh position in the points table with just two wins and three defeats in the tournament.
In their previous match, they lost to Prime Bank Cricket Club by seven wickets. Sheikh Jamal posted 133/9 in 20 overs, and in response, the Prime Bank chased the target with three balls to spare.
Meanwhile, Partex Sporting Club is winless so far in the competition and holds a wooden spoon after playing five matches. Partex lost to Brothers Union by 33 runs in their previous match.
Squads to choose from
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club
Mashrafe Mortaza, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Ashraful, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Ziaur Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Tanvir Haider, Mohammad Ilyas, Fardeen Hasan Ani, Enamul Haque Enam, Salauddin Shakil, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mehrab Hossain Joshi, Suhrawardi Shuvo, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shakil Ali, Abdul Halim
Partex Sporting Club
Rabiul Islam, Sagir Hossain Shuvo, Nihaduzzaman, Abbas Musa Alvi, Joynul Islam, Hasanuzzaman, Sayed Alam Rizvi, Moin Khan, Tasamul Haque, Jubair Hossain Likhon, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Shahbaz Chauhan, Dhiman Ghosh, Izharul Islam Kanon, Rony Hossain, Mosaddek Iftekhar Rahi, Shafiul Hayat Hridoy
Probable Playing XIs
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club
Shykat Ali, Mohammad Ashraful, Nasir Hossain, Elias Sunny, Nurul Hasan (c, wk), Tanbir Hayder, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Ziaur Rahman, Mohammad Enamul, Ebadot Hossain, Salauddin Sakil
Partex Sporting Club
Abbas Musa, Sayem Alam, Tasamul Haque (c), Jony Talukdar, Dhiman Ghosh (wk), Nazum Hossain Milon, Rajibul Islam, Mehrab Hossain, Jaynul Islam, Shahdat Hossain, Jubair Hossain
Match Details
Match: Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club vs. Partex Sporting Club, Match 26
Date and Time: June 10, 8:30 AM IST
Venue: BKSP-4, Dhaka
Pitch Report
The 22-yard track at BKSP-4 has been on the slower side right from the start of the tournament. Medium pacers and spin bowlers get a lot of assistance on this wicket, while batters find it tough to score runs on this wicket.
130-140 is the average first innings score, with chasing teams having a good record at this venue.
Dhaka T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dhiman Ghosh, Abbas Musa, Shykat Ali, Mohammad Ashraful, Nasir Hossain, Tasamul Haque, Elias Sunny, Mohammad Enamul, Ziaur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Rajibul Islam
Captain: Tasamul Haque Vice-captain: Mohammad Enamul
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nurul Hasan, Abbas Musa, Mehrab Hossain, Mohammad Ashraful, Nasir Hossain, Tasamul Haque, Elias Sunny, Mohammad Enamul, Jaynul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Rajibul Islam
Captain: Abbas Musa Vice-captain: Elias Sunny