SJDC vs SCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Dhaka Premier League - June 4, 2021

In the 17th match of the Dhaka Premier League, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will take on Shinepukur Cricket Club at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club are in sixth position in the points table, with one win and one defeat. They lost to Gazi Group Cricketers by seven wickets in their previous game.

Meanwhile, Shinepukur Cricket Club have played two matches and have lost both of them. They come into this game off a loss to Prime Bank Cricket Club by three wickets.

Squads to choose from

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Mashrafe Mortaza, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Ashraful, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Ziaur Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Tanvir Haider, Mohammad Ilyas, Fardeen Hasan Ani, Enamul Haque Enam, Salauddin Shakil, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mehrabi.

Shinepukur Cricket Club

Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyaan, Mohor Sheikh Antor, Pritam Kumar, Robiul Islam, Sajjadul Haque Ripon, Hasan Murad, Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Rabiul Haque, Iftekhar Sajjad Rony, Sheikh Jubair Hossain Sakib, Akishur Rahman Nabil, Avishek Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Sabbir Hossain.

Probable Playing XIs

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Nurul Hasan(c)(wk), Anamul Haque, Ebadot Hossain, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Mohammad Ashraful, Elias Sunny, Nasir Hossain, Salauddin Sakil, Shykat Ali, Tanbir Hayder, Ziaur Rahman.

Shinepukur Cricket Club

Towhid Hridoy (c), Hasan Murad, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Robiul Haque, Robiul Islam, Sabbir Hossain, Sajjadul Haque, Sumon Khan, Tanvir Islam, Tanzid Hasan

Match Details

Match: Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club vs Shinepukur Cricket Club, Match 17.

Venue: Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Date and Time (IST): 4th June, 1:00 PM.

Pitch Report

It’s a batting track at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium. However, the pitch tends to get a bit slow during the middle overs. With heavy winds forecast, pace bowlers could get movement and assistance.

Spinners are expected to do well on this wicket. 150-160 is the average first-innings score, with 170 being a winning total.

Dhaka Premier League 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SJDC vs SCC)

SJDC vs SCC Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Ashraful, Anamul Haque, Nasir Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Robiul Islam, Salauddin Sakil, Shykat Ali, Towhid Hridoy, Tanvir Islam, Elias Sunny

Captain: Anamul Haque. Vice-captain: Mohammad Ashraful.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mahidul Islam Ankon, Sabbir Hossain, Anamul Haque, Nasir Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Ziaur Rahman, Salauddin Sakil, Shykat Ali, Towhid Hridoy, Tanvir Islam, Elias Sunny.

Captain: Ziaur Rahman. Vice-captain: Nasir Hossain.

