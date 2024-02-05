SJH vs ABD Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 2024 match – February 5, 2024

The Sharjah Warriors (SJH) will be squaring off against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ABD) in the 23rd match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will be hosting this SJH vs ABD encounter on Monday.

The Sharjah Warriors are coming off a loss in their previous fixture. The bowlers struggled a bit as the Gulf Giants scored 187 in their 20 overs. What followed was a disappointing performance from the Warriors’ batters as they got bundled out on 108 to lose the encounter by 79 runs.

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, on the other hand, beat the Dubai Capitals in their last game. The Knight Riders did a fine job of posting 183 on the board. The bowlers then backed up their batters and restricted the Capitals to 154/8 to win the game by 29 runs.

Ahead of the SJH vs ABD contest on Monday, here are the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Tom Kohler-Cadmore (SJH) – 7.5 Credits

Tom Kohler-Cadmore in action (Image Courtesy: X/Sharjah Warriors)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore of Sharjah Warriors looked good against the Gulf Giants. Chasing 188, the right-handed batter batted at four and played a very good knock of 39 off 23 balls before falling in the seventh over. His knock comprised four boundaries and three maximums.

Kohler-Cadmore was back in the side and looked good at the crease. His fearless approach is just what the Warriors need and he is a player to look forward to in the SJH vs ABD clash in Sharjah.

#2 Sunil Narine (ABD) – 8.5 Credits

Sunil Narine in action (Image Courtesy: X/Abu Dhabi Knight Riders)

Sunil Narine played a pivotal role in Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ win over the Dubai Capitals. He struggled with the bat and scored an eight-ball two but was fantastic with the ball in hand. He led from the front and helped his side defend 184 successfully.

Narine bowled a brilliant spell and picked up two wickets, conceding 22 runs in his three overs. Narine has seven scalps to his name in the ILT20 2024 and you can rely on him to fetch you points on Monday.

#1 Andre Russell (ABD) – 9 Credits

Andre Russell in action (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Andre Russell played an outstanding cameo against the Dubai Capitals. Walking out to bat at number eight, Russell hit three boundaries and as many sixes to score 41 off just 16 balls to power his side to 183 which they defended successfully.

Russell also chipped in with the ball and registered figures of 1/22 in his three overs. Russell can contribute with both bat and ball and is a must-pick in your Dream11 side for the SJH vs ABD encounter on Monday.

