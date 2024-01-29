SJH vs DUB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 2024 match – January 29

The 14th match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 will see the Sharjah Warriors (SJH) take on the Dubai Capitals (DUB). The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE, will be hosting the clash on Monday, January 29.

The Sharjah Warriors faced the Desert Vipers in their last game and beat them. Contributions from the middle-order batters helped them post 174 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and restricted the Vipers to 167/7 to win the game by seven runs.

The Dubai Capitals, on the other hand, are coming off a loss against the Gulf Giants. Batting first, the Capitals struggled before finishing their innings on 132/7. Their bowlers picked up seven wickets in total but failed to hold their nerves as the Giants chased down the total in the penultimate over.

Ahead of the SJH vs DUB clash on Monday, here are the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your ILT20 Dream11 team.

#3 Sam Billings (DUB) – 8.5 Credits

Sam Billings in action (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Sam Billings of Dubai Capitals had a forgettable outing in their last game against the Giants. He scored a run-a-ball 10 before falling to Carlos Brathwaite in the fifth over. He will be looking to get back to scoring big runs in their next game against the Warriors.

Billings has been in great form with the bat in the ILT20 2024. He has scored 142 runs in four games so far at an average of 47.33. You can rely on him to fetch you points in the SJH vs DUB game on Monday.

#2 Tom Kohler-Cadmore (SJH) – 7.5 Credits

Tom Kohler-Cadmore in action (Image Courtesy: X/Sharjah Warriors)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore of the Sharjah Warriors was sensational with the bat against the Desert Vipers. He came out to bat in the second over and held the innings nicely. He brought up his fifty and scored a 34-ball 69 before getting dismissed in the 11th over.

Kohler-Cadmore’s knock comprised two boundaries and eight maximums. With the way he is striking the ball, he is a good pick as a captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#1 Sikandar Raza (DUB) – 9 Credits

Sikandar Raza receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Sikandar Raza has been a consistent performer for the Dubai Capitals in the ongoing ILT20 2024. He has scored over 100 runs in the competition so far and has also chipped in with the ball. Another all-round performance from him was on display against the Giants.

Raza came out to bat at six and scored a fighting 47 off 36 balls to take his side to a respectable total of 132. He bowled a brilliant spell and registered figures of 2/8 in his three overs. He is a must-pick in your Dream11 team for the ILT20 SJH vs DUB contest.

Poll : Which of these players will earn more points on Monday? Sam Billings Sikandar Raza 0 votes