SJH vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ILT20 2023, Match 17

The 17th match of the ILT20 2023 will see Sharjah Warriors (SJH) take on the Dubai Capitals (DUB) in Sharjah on Thursday, January 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SJH vs DUB Dream11 prediction.

After a slow start to their ILT20 campaign, the Warriors come into the game on the back of two consecutive wins. The likes of Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Naveen ul Haq have been impressive in recent matches and will be keen to sustain their form.

The Dubai Capitals have a similar record to that of their opponents with two wins in five matches so far. They have relied on Rovman Powell and Joe Root to do the heavy lifting with the bat, while their bowlers have blown hot and cold.

Both teams look evenly matched on paper, making for a cracking contest in Sharjah.

SJH vs DUB Match Details, ILT20 2023, Match 17

The Sharjah Warriors and Dubai Capitals will lock horns in the 17th match of the ILT20 2023 in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SJH vs DUB, ILT20 2023, Match 17

Date and Time: 26th January 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming: Zee Cinema

SJH vs DUB pitch report for ILT20 2023, Match 17

The pitch in Sharjah has been helpful for batters, with the average first-innings score reading 164. Pacers have enjoyed some success at the venue in ILT20, accounting for 21 out of 27 wickets across two matches. There should be some help early on with the new ball, with nearly 20 percent of the wickets falling in the powerplay phase. Given the dimensions of the ground and the dew factor, chasing will be the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Record in Sharjah in ILT20

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 164

2nd-innings score: 113

SJH vs DUB probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sharjah Warriors injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Warriors.

Sharjah Warriors probable playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Evin Lewis, Joe Denly, Chris Benjamin, Mohammad Nabi, Paul Walter, Muhammad Jawadullah/Karthik Meiyappan, Noor Ahmad, Junaid Siddique and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Dubai Capitals injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Capitals.

Dubai Capitals probable playing 11

Robin Uthappa (wk), Joe Root, Rovman Powell (c), Sikandar Raza, Dan Lawrence, Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Fred Klaassen, Hazrat Luqman, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Akif Raja.

SJH vs DUB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (5 matches, 213 runs, Average: 53.25)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has been the Warriors' best batter this season, scoring 213 runs at an average of 53.25. He is striking at 167.72 in ILT20 and has been in good form since moving to the top of the order. With Kohler-Cadmore scoring a hundred in the reverse fixture as well, he is a top pick for your SJH vs DUB Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rovman Powell (5 matches, 227 runs, Average: 45.40)

Rovman Powell is in fine form in ILT20 with 227 runs in five matches. He has often promoted himself up the order and has done well with a strike rate of 181.60 holding him in high regard. With Powell also doubling up with the ball as the sixth bowling option as well, he is another must-have in your SJH vs DUB Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Joe Denly (5 matches, 136 runs, Average: 45.33)

Joe Denly was the star of the show in Sharjah Warriors' win against the Giants, scoring 58 runs off 43 balls. He is an experienced campaigner who is capped at the international level. With Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali being unavailable due to national duties, Denly is expected to bat higher up the order, making him a viable selection in your SJH vs DUB Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Akif Raja (5 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 20.33)

Akif Raja has been in decent form for the Capitals, picking up six wickets in five matches. He is averaging 20.33 with the ball and took two wickets in the reverse fixture as well. With Raja likely to play a key role in the middle overs, he can be backed in your SJH vs DUB Dream11 prediction team.

SJH vs DUB match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammad Nabi

Mohammad Nabi has shown glimpses of his ability with both the bat and ball this season for the Warriors. In his previous ILT20 outing, Nabi scored 20 runs in the lower order, guiding the Warriors to a match-winning total. With Nabi likely to play a major role with both the bat and ball in the absence of Moeen Ali, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain of your SJH vs DUB Dream11 prediction team.

Joe Root

Joe Root has been sensational with the bat for the Capitals, scoring 214 runs in five matches. He has two fifties and has a strike rate of 134.60 to his name, serving his side well. With Root coming into the game on the back of two fifties, including one against the Warriors in the reverse fixture, he is a fine captaincy pick for your SJH vs DUB Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SJH vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Mujeeb ur Rahman 5 wickets in 5 matches Joe Root 214 runs in 5 matches Rovman Powell 227 runs in 5 matches Rahmanullah Gurbaz 104 runs in 5 matches Junaid Siddique 7 wickets in 5 matches

SJH vs DUB match expert tips for ILT20 2023, Match 17

Mujeeb ur Rahman is one of the best bowlers in the competition and has five wickets in five matches. Although he has proven to be expensive with the ball in his last two matches, Mujeeb has some experience in UAE conditions with his variations holding him in good stead. If he is able to find his rhythm early on, Mujeeb could be a fine differential pick for your SJH vs DUB Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your SJH vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, click here!

SJH vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SJH vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Joe Denly, Joe Root (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (vc), Dan Lawrence, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Mujeeb ur Rahman, Junaid Siddique, Akif Raja

SJH vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SJH vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Evin Lewis, Joe Root, Dan Lawrence, Rovman Powell (c)

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi (vc), Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Mujeeb ur Rahman, Junaid Siddique, Naveen ul Haq, Fred Klaassen

Poll : 0 votes