SJH vs EMI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 match – January 26, 2024

The ninth match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 will see the Sharjah Warriors (SJH) square off against the MI Emirates (EMI). The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will play host to this SJH vs EMI contest on January 26.

The Sharjah Warriors lost their opening game against the Gulf Giants but bounced back to win their next. The bowlers did a decent job of restricting the Dubai Capitals to 170/7 before their batters stepped up and chased down the total in the penultimate over, with five wickets in hand.

The MI Emirates have played three games so far. After losing their first game, they won their next two. A brilliant bowling display saw them knock over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on 95. The top-order batters then stepped up and contributed to chase down the total in just 8.1 overs.

The Warriors and the MI Emirates will go head-to-head on Friday and it promises to be a cracking contest. Ahead of it, let’s have a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team.

#3 Johnson Charles (SJH) – 7.5 credits

Johnson Charles in action (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Johnson Charles of Sharjah Warriors went berserk at the top of the order while chasing 171 set by the Dubai Capitals. He hit eight boundaries and six maximums to keep his side ahead of the required run rate. He scored 93 off just 51 balls before falling in the 17th over.

Charles’ knock helped the Warriors chase down the total with seven balls to spare. The right-handed opening batter is a dangerous batter in the shortest format and can earn you points in the SJH vs EMI clash.

#2 Trent Boult (EMI) – 9 credits

Trent Boult receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Trent Boult of MI Emirates wreaked havoc in the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ camp in their previous game. He swung the new ball both ways and troubled the opposition batters. Boult picked up three wickets and conceded only 14 runs in his four overs.

His figures of 3/14 derailed the Knight Riders as they got bundled out on 95. Boult is outstanding with the brand-new cherry and is a must-pick in your Dream11 side for the SJH vs EMI game on Friday.

#1 Nicholas Pooran (EMI) – 9 credits

Nicholas Pooran in action (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

After the bowlers knocked over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on a modest total of 95, Nicholas Pooran led from the front for MI Emirates. Batting at three, he hit one boundary and five biggies to score 39* off just 15 balls and take his side home in the ninth over.

Pooran is in rich form with the bat and is one of the players to look forward to in the ILT20 2024. He can hit the long ball and with the form he is in, you can rely on him to fetch you valuable points.

Poll : Which of these players will earn more points? Trent Boult Johnson Charles 0 votes