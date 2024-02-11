SJH vs VIP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 2024 match – February 11, 2024

The last league game of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 will see Sharjah Warriors (SJH) take on the Desert Vipers (VIP) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday.

The Sharjah Warriors beat the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders comprehensively in their last game. Their spinners spun a web around the Knight Riders to knock them over for 94 before overhauling the target in 13.5 overs with seven wickets in hand.

The Vipers, meanwhile, are coming off a loss to the Dubai Capitals in a thriller. They did a fine job, posting 171. The game went down the wire, and with six needed off the last ball, Sikandar Raza did the needful to take the Capitals home.

Ahead of the game on Sunday, here are three players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 fantasy side.

#3 Liam Livingstone (SJH) – 9 Credits

Liam Livingstone in action (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Liam Livingstone displayed a solid all-around display for the Sharjah Warriors in their win over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. With the surface assisting spin, Livingstone bowled a very good spell of 1-24, which included the wicket of Imad Wasim.

Chasing a paltry total of 95, Livingstone came out all guns blazing and scored a quickfire 13-ball 30, with three boundaries and as many sixes. You can rely on him to earn you valuable points in the upcoming game with both bat and ball.

#2 Adil Rashid (SJH) – 7.5 Credits

Adil Rashid receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Sharjah Warriors’ Adil Rashid was sensational with the ball in their win over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. He was unplayable and spun a web around the opposition batters. He derailed the Knight Riders with an incredible spell.

The leg-spinner picked up four wickets and conceded only 12 runs in his four overs, which also included a maiden. Rashid has got plenty of purchase from the surfaces in the UAE and will look to add to his tally of wickets on Sunday.

#1 Alex Hales (VIP) – 9 Credits

Alex Hales receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Alex Hales of Desert Vipers is having a decent time in the ILT20 2024. He has scored 261 runs in nine outings at an average of just under 30. Hales was solid against the Dubai Capitals, giving his side a blazing start.

Opening the batting, he went berserk and hit boundaries for fun. He hit four boundaries and six maximums to score 66 off just 37. Hales is hitting the ball cleanly and is a wonderful pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 SJH vs VIP fantasy side.

Poll : Which of these players will earn more points? Alex Hales Adil Rashid 0 votes