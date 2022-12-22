SJS-W vs WTT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Tripura Women's T20, Match 1

The Sepahijala Stars Women (SJS-W) will lock horns with the Western Tripura Titans Women (WTT-W) in the first match of the Tripura Women's T20 2022 at Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan in Melagahar on Friday, December 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the SJS-W vs WTT-W Dream 11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

This is the first edition of the tournament. Sepahijala Stars Women and Western Tripura Titans Women will play the inaugural match. Both teams have some young talents on their roasters and will hope to start the campaign on a winning note.

SJS-W vs WTT-W Match Details

SJS-w vs WTT-W, Tripura Women's T20, Match 1

Date and Time: December 23, 2022, 8.30 am IST

Venue: Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan, Melaghar.

SJS-W vs WTT-W Pitch Report

Given the time and weather of the match, one can expect movement with the ball in the initial stages of the match. The captain winning the toss might look to bowl first.

Last 5 matches on this pitch

This will be the first match to be played here.

SJS-W vs WTT-W Probable Playing XI Today

SJS-W Team/Injury Update

No major injury updates.

SJS-W Playing XI

Khasirong Reang, Ananya Debnath, Suravi Roy, Supriya Das, Nikita Debnath, Soma Paul, Ashmita Nath, Debashreeya Choudhury, Bijoya Ghosh, Ruma Das, and Mandira Debnath.

WTT-W Team/Injury Update

No major injury updates.

WTT-W Playing XI

Megha Sarkar, Puja Das-Jr., Nikita Sarkar, Rizu Saha, Anubha Paul, Krittika Karmakar, Mampi Debnath, Sulakshana Roy, Minati Biswas, Tanushree Saha, and Moumita Deb.

SJS-W vs WTT-W Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Megha Sarkar

She will be batting in the middle-order for the Western Tripura Titans. With the predicted movement available for the faster bowler, she might play a vital role in her team's batting.

Top Batter Pick

Khasirong Reang

She is one of the mainstays of the Sepahijala Stars Women. In all probabilities, Reang will play a major role in her team's batting efforts.

Top All-rounder Pick

Krittika Karmakar

Her all-round capabilities make her a very important pick in this match. Krittika's right-arm medium-fast bowling will play a major role in deciding the fate of the match.

Top Bowler Pick

Debashreeya Choudhury

Debashreeya will play a big role in the bowling efforts of the Sepahijala team. She will be seen opening the bowling and can provide some early breakthroughs.

SJS-W vs WTT-W Match Captain and Vice Captain Picks

Krittika Karmakar

Krittika can be just what the doctor orders for this pitch. She will be batting in the middle order and might be seen with the new cherry. So, there are chances she can give you points in both of her trades.

Puja Das-Jr.

Puja Das is a stable top-order batter. In conditions that might not be too easy for the batters, a grafter like her can earn you valuable points.

Top 5 Picks for SJS-W vs WTT-W Dream 11 Team

Khasirong Reang

Krittika Karmakar

Megha Sarkar

Debashreeya Choudhury

Puja Das-Jr.

SJS-W vs WTT-W Match expert tips

Nikita Debnath could turn out to be a crucial pick for the match. She can contribute to her team's cause with both the bat and the ball, thus giving you more points.

SJS-W vs WTT-W Dream 11 Prediction today, Head-to-Head League

SJS-W vs WTT-W Dream11 Prediction - Tripura Women's T20

Wicketkeeper: Megha Sarkar

Batters: Khasirong Reang, Puja Das-Jr., Rizu Saha

All-Rounders: Krittika Karmakar, Mampi Debnath, Nikita Debnath, Sulakshana Roy

Bowlers: Debashreeya Chowdhury, Bijoya Ghosh, Minati Biswas

SJS-W vs WTT-W Dream 11 Prediction today, Grand League

SJS-W vs WTT-W Dream11 Prediction - Tripura Women's T20

Wicketkeeper: Megha Sarkar, Supriya Das

Batters: Khasirong Reang, Puja Das-Jr., Rizu Saha

All-Rounders: Krittika Karmakar, Mampi Debnath, Nikita Debnath

Bowlers: Debashreeya Chowdhury, Bijoya Ghosh, Minati Biswas

