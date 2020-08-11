SK vs TWT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Tanzania APL T20 Match - Aug 12th, 2020

The first Tanzania APL T20 game on Wednesday pits Simba Kings against Twiga Titans in what promises to be an exciting contest.

Both teams have won two out of three games so far. While the Kings come into this game on the back of a win, the Titans are looking to get back to winning ways after a loss to the Tembo Stars.

Although both sides have a well-balanced roster, Simba Kings are slight favourites for this game, although we should be in for a close encounter.

All in all, both teams would be eager to get the win in this game and steal a march on the other in the race for a top-four place.

Squads to choose from

Simba Kings

Salmin Saidi, Stewart Kaduma, Karim Kiseto, Mukul, Jatin Prajapati, Gokul Das, Benson Myankini, Salmini Yusuph, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Issa Kikasi, Benson Mwita, Ivan Ismail, Muzamil Hussein, Vipul Pindoria, Mohamed Ali, Hamisi Lyimo, Mohamed Yunusi

Twiga Titans

Drumit Mehta, Nyenje Hashimu, Bhavesh Govin, Karim Juma, Ali Hafidhi, Kishwabi Ngozi, Tambwe Rashidi, Faraji Mrope, Lazaro Festo, Abdurrahman Akida, Nasibu Kelvin Mapunda, Jatinkumar Darji, Kassimu Nassoro, Zahid Abbas

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Simba Kings

I Ismail, M Hussain, Z Khan, S Kaduma, I Kikasi, B Myankini, G Das, M Ali, V Pindoria, S Saidi and K Kiseto

Twiga Titans

A Akida, Z Abbas, K Nassoro, J Darji, D Mehta, N Mapunda, H Chohan, N Hashim, F Mrope, L Festo and T Rashidi

Match Details

Match: Simba Kings vs Twiga Titans

Date: 12th August 2020, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam

Pitch Report

A slow track awaits the two sides on Wednesday with a lot of help on offer for the bowlers. Inconsistent bounce has had a say in previous games and the batsmen will have to bide some time in the middle before going big.

Both teams will be looking to bat first with a score around 120 being considered par at the venue.

Tanzania APL T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SK vs TWT Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Mapundaa, S Kaduma, Z Abbas, I Kikasi, I Ismail, H Chohan, Z Khan, K Nassoro, A Akida, B Myankini and V Pindoria

Captain: H Chohan, Vice-Captain: I Kikasi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Mapundaa, M Ali, Z Abbas, I Kikasi, I Ismail, H Chohan, Z Khan, J Darji, A Akida, B Myankini and V Pindoria

Captain: H Chohan, Vice-Captain: Z Khan