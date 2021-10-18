SKB vs BLU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Byju’s VCA T20, Match 28

VCA Sky Blue will take on VCA Blue in the 28th match of the Byju’s VCA T20 2021 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur on Wednesday.

In eight matches at the tournament, VCA Sky Blue have won four times. They are fourth in the points table, and will be facing VCA Blue for the second time in the competition this year.

Meanwhile, VCA Blue have won just twice in their nine games, and are rooted to the bottom of the table. However, they did beat VCA Sky Blue once this season.

SKB vs BLU Probable Playing XIs Today

SKB XI

R Sanjay, Saurabh Thubrikar, Nayan Chavan, Mohit Kale©, Rushabh Rathod, Ravi Jangid, Siddesh Neral, Gaurav Dhoble, Pratham Mulak, Yash Rathod(wk), Shanmesh Deshmukh.

BLU XI

Ankush Wakode, Akshay Agrawal, Satyam Bhoyar, Shalabh Shrivastava©, Khushal Pimpalkar, Suraj Rai, Mayank Jassore, Urvesh Patel(wk), Nachiket Parande, Shantanu Chikhale, Ganesh Satish

Match Details

Match: SKB vs BLU, Byju’s VCA T20, Match 28.

Date and Time: 18th October, 2021l 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur.

Pitch Report

The track at the Vidarbha Ground is expected to be a sporting one, so both bowlers and batters could have a say on proceedings. The batters will need to bide their time before taking on the bowlers.

Today’s SKB vs BLU Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

U Patel could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps, and can also score some key runs.

Batters

S Bhoyar is a reliable batter who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play the big shots with ease. In his previous match against VCA Sky Blue, he scored 25 runs, and picked up two wickets.

All-rounders

R Jangid is a fab ulous all-round asset who can change the course of matches almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a fine multiplier choice for your SKB vs BLU Dream11 Fantasy teams.

Bowlers

S Nerai will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side in this game. He has registered 12 dismissals in the last five matches this tournament.

Five best players to pick in SKB vs BLU Dream11 prediction team

S Nerai (SKB) – 678 points

S Bhoyar (BLU) – 594 points

S Raghunath (SKB) – 581 points

R Jangid (SKB) – 523 points

R Rathod (SKB) – 368 points.

Key stats for SKB vs BLU Dream11 prediction team

S Nerai: 19 wickets.

S Bhoyar: 181 runs and 10 wickets.

S Raghunath: 283 runs and 5 wickets.

SKB vs BLU Dream11 Prediction Today

SKB vs BLU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 -2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Rathod, U Patel, S Bhoyar, S Raghunath, R Rathod, R Jangid, S Shrivastava, S Rai, S Nerai, S Deshmukh, S Chikhale.

Captain: S Nerai. Vice-Captain: S Bhoyar.

SKB vs BLU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: U Patel, S Bhoyar, S Raghunath, M Kale, R Rathod, R Jangid, S Shrivastava, S Rai, S Nerai, S Deshmukh, S Chikhale.

Captain: R Jangid. Vice-Captain: S Raghunath.

Edited by Bhargav