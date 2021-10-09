SKB vs YLW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for VCA T20, Match 10

The VCA Sky Blue (SKB) will lock horns with the VCA Yellow (YLW) in the 10th match of the VCA T20 at the VCA Jamtha Ground in Nagpur on Saturday.

The VCA Sky Blue will come into the match high on confidence after winning their last fixture against VCA Green by six wickets. They have won one out of their three VCA T20 matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. The VCA Yellow, on the other hand, have also won one out of their three outings and are currently placed just above their opponents in the standings. They beat the VCA Red by 38 runs in their last VCA T20 outing.

SKB vs YLW Probable Playing 11 Today

SKB XI

Mohit Kale (C), R Sanjay, Yash Rathod (WK), Saurabh Thubrikar, Nayan Chavan, Rushabh Rathod, Siddesh Neral, Suniket Bingewar, Gaurav Dhoble, Ravi Jangid, Shanmesh Deshmukh.

YLW XI

Akshay Wadkar (C & WK), Aniruddha Choudhari, Avesh Sheikh, Akshay Dullarwar, Yash Kadam, Lalit Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Ganesh Bhosle, Mehul Raikwar, Tushar Kadu, Mahish Ahuja.

Match Details

SKB vs YLW, Match 10, VCA T20

Date and Time: 9th October 2021, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: VCA Jamtha Ground, Nagpur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the VCA Jamtha Ground is a balanced one. While the batters will get full value for their shots, the pacers will find some movement early on with the new ball. The average first-innings score of the last two matches played at the venue is 163 runs.

Today’s SKB vs YLW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Akshay Wadkar: Wadkar has been in decent form with the bat in the VCA T20. He has scored 80 runs at a strike rate of 135.59 this season.

Batters

Mohit Kale: Kale is the leading run-scorer for the VCA Sky Blue with 95 runs in three matches. He can play a big knock in today's fixture.

R Sanjay: Although placed in the batsmen's section, Sanjay is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points with his bowling too.

All-rounders

Yash Kadam: Kadam has been in brilliant form with the bat in the VCA T20. He has scored 91 runs at a strike rate of 142.19 while also picking up a wicket in three matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Ravi Jangid: Jangid can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He has scored 28 runs and also picked up two wickets in three matches.

Bowlers

Mehul Raikwar: Raikwar has bowled exceptionally well in the VCA T20, picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 8.12 in three matches.

Siddesh Neral: Neral has taken three wickets in three VCA T20 matches. He can also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Top 5 best players to pick in SKB vs YLW Dream11 prediction team

Mehul Raikwar (YLW) - 249 points

Yash Kadam (YLW) - 206 points

Rushabh Rathod (SKB) - 158 points

Mohit Kale (SKB) - 153 points

R Sanjay (SKB) - 142 points

Important Stats for SKB vs YLW Dream11 prediction team

Yash Kadam: 91 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches; SR - 142.19 and ER - 6.33

R Sanjay: 53 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 106.00 and ER - 6.29

Mehul Raikwar: 9 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 8.12

Mohit Kale: 95 runs in 3 matches; SR - 139.71

Rushabh Rathod: 87 runs in 3 matches; SR - 152.63

SKB vs YLW Dream11 Prediction Today (VCA T20)

SKB vs YLW Dream11 Prediction - VCA T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Akshay Wadkar, Mohit Kale, R Sanjay, Aniruddha Choudhari, Avesh Sheikh, Ravi Jangid, Akshay Dullarwar, Yash Kadam, Lalit Yadav, Shanmesh Deshmukh, Mehul Raikwar.

Captain: Yash Kadam. Vice-captain: R Sanjay.

SKB vs YLW Dream11 Prediction - VCA T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Akshay Wadkar, Rushabh Rathod, Mohit Kale, R Sanjay, Aniruddha Choudhari, Ravi Jangid, Yash Kadam, Siddesh Neral, Lalit Yadav, Shanmesh Deshmukh, Mehul Raikwar.

Captain: R Sanjay. Vice-captain: Yash Kadam.

Edited by Samya Majumdar