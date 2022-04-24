SKI vs CWA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 2022, Match 12

The Surrey Kings (SKI) will take on the Cornwall Warriors (CWA) in Match 12 of the Jamaica T10 2022 at the Sabina Park in Kingston on Sunday, April 24.

The Surrey Kings have been in fantastic form in the Jamaica T10 so far this season. They secured their third successive win against the Surrey Risers by 30 runs in their most recent game and are on top of the table with six points.

Meanwhile, the Cornwall Warriors are also doing well. They have won two of their last three matches and secured a seven-wicket win over the Middlesex United Stars in their last game.

SKI vs CWA Probable Playing 11 Today

SKI XI

A Thomas, K Lewis, J Blackwood, K Williams, O Williams, A McCarthy, B Barnes, P Harty, J Royal, A Dennis, S Parnell.

CWA XI

J Spence, O Farqhason, B Gayle, K Holness, D Green, A McCarthy-I, M Frew, D Ebanks, J Jerome Levy, O Samuels, P Palmer.

Match Details

Match: SKI vs CWA, Jamaica T10 2022, Match 12.

Date and Time: 25th April, 2022, 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston.

Pitch Report

Pace bowlers might find some assistance with the new ball in the early stages of the game. A total of around 100 will be expected at this venue as the bowlers will also get some purchase off the wicket. Most of the games have been won by the side setting the target.

Today’s SKI vs CWA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Spence is an immense choice for the wicket-keeper role. He is a difficult player to stop once he gets going with the bat.

Batters

K Lewis is a hard-hitting batsman who is expected to take on the opposition bowlers. He has smacked 102 runs at an average of over 34.

K Holness has performed at a consistently high level in this competition. He has 76 runs to his name and will be hoping to continue in the same vein of form.

All-rounders

M Frew is a must-have player in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scalped nine wickets and will be a great multiplier pick for your SKI vs CWA Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A McCarthy is another safe option to have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has hammered 33 runs and has also scalped a couple of wickets.

Bowlers

O Samuels will be hoping to pick up major breakthroughs for his side here. He has taken four wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in SKI vs CWA Dream11 prediction team

M Frew (Cornwall Warriors) – 313 points.

K Lewis (Surrey Kings) – 182 points.

O Samuels (Cornwall Warriors) – 158 points.

A McCarthy (Surrey Kings) – 135 points.

J Royal (Surrey Kings) – 129 points.

Important stats for SKI vs CWA Dream11 prediction team

M Frew: Nine wickets.

K Lewis: 102 runs.

O Samuels: Four wickets.

A McCarthy: 33 runs and two wickets.

K Holness: 76 runs.

SKI vs CWA Dream11 Prediction Today

Surrey Kings vs Cornwall Warriors Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Spence, K Lewis, K Holness, J Blackwood, M Frew, A McCarthy, D Ebanks, A McCarthy, O Samuels, J Royal, A Dennis.

Captain: M Frew | Vice-Captain: K Lewis.

Surrey Kings vs Cornwall Warriors Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Spence, K Lewis, K Holness, J Blackwood, O Williams, M Frew, A McCarthy, D Ebanks, O Samuels, J Royal, A Dennis.

Captain: A McCarthy | Vice-Captain: O Samuels.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra