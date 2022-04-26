SKI vs MIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 League 2022, Match 16

Surrey Kings (SKI) will face Middlesex Titans (MIT) in the 16th match of the Jamaica T10 2022 at Sabina Park in Kingston on Tuesday.

The Surrey Kings are on a roll, having won all five of their games so far and are sitting atop the table with 10 points. They are strong contenders to make the playoffs.

However, the Middlesex Titans have had ups and downs in their tournament run, winning only two of their last five games. They are currently third in the standings with four points.

SKI vs MIT Probable Playing 11 Today

SKI XI

Jermaine Blackwood (c), Aldane Thomas (wk), Kennar Lewis, Oraine Williams, Andre McCarthy, Jeavor Royal, Brad Barnes, Andre Dennis, Shalome Parnell, Kirk Mckenzie, Kenroy Williams.

MIT XI

Krishmar Santokie (c), Tristan Coleman (wk), Wayne Davis, Oshane Walters, Brian Buchanan, Sherdon Allen, Albert Gopie, Chevonie Grant, Jamie Merchant, Errol Thomas, Jamaine Morgan.

Match Details

SKI vs MIT, Jamaica T10 2022, Match 16

Date and Time: 27th April, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sabina Park in Kingston looks to be pretty good for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient when playing their shots. Anything above 100 runs could be a par score.

Today's SKI vs MIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tristan Coleman: He has scored 42 runs in five games at an average of 10.33, and has been decent behind the stumps as well. Coleman is expected to play a key role in this game.

Batters

Kenner Lewis: He has been one of the most important players for his side, scoring 123 runs at an average of 30.75 in just five innings. Lewis is a must-have for your SKI vs MIT Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Andre McCarthy: He is one of the most consistent performers with the bat for his team. McCarthy could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game. He has scored 94 runs at an average of 23.50 and has taken three wickets in five games.

Bowlers

Krishmar Santokie: He has picked up five wickets in as many games at an average of 18.20. That makes him an excellent pick for your fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in SKI vs MIT Dream11 prediction team

Andre Dennis (SKI) – 129 points.

Sherdon Allen (MIT) – 142 points.

Shalome Parnell (SKI) – 174 points.

Important stats for SKI vs MIT Dream11 prediction team

Chevonie Grant: Five wickets in five games; bowling average: 13.20.

Sherdon Allen: 87 runs in five games; batting average: 21.75.

Jeavor Royal: 85 runs in five games; batting average: 28.33.

SKI vs MIT Dream11 Prediction Today

SKI vs MIT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tristan Coleman, Kennar Lewis, Oraine Williams, Wayne Davis, Andre McCarthy, Jamie Merchant, Oshane Walters, Krishmar Santokie, Brian Buchanan, Chevonie Grant, Shalome Parnell.

Captain: Andre McCarthy, Vice-Captain: Oraine Williams

SKI vs MIT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tristan Coleman, Kennar Lewis, Oraine Williams, Jermaine Blackwood, Andre McCarthy, Jamie Merchant, Oshane Walters, Errol Thomas, Krishmar Santokie, Jeavor Royal, Shalome Parnell.

Captain: Andre McCarthy, Vice-Captain: Jermaine Blackwood

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee