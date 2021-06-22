SKI vs MTD Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malta match - June 23rd, 2021

The Super Kings will face Mater Dei in Match No. 33 & 34 of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 at the Marsa Sports Complex.

The Super Kings have had a phenomenal run in their debut ECS T10 Malta season. With six wins in as many matches, they top the Group B table. The Super Kings are thus the side to beat and will want to continue their unbeaten run.

Mater Dei are only behind the Super Kings in the Group B table. They have won four of their six games. Mater Dei are coming into this fixture on the back of successive wins as well. So this ECS T10 Malta clash is between the top two sides in the league.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team as Super Kings and Mater Dei meet in the ECS T10 Malta 2021.

#3 Faisal Naeem

Mater Dei fast bowler Faisal Naeem has topped the bowling charts for his side. He has picked up eight wickets and is on the list of highest-wicket takers this season as well. Naeem's best figures of 3/14 came against Gozo.

Naeem, who bowls at a decent economy of 7.91, will have a crucial role to play as Mater Dei take on the table toppers. He can be a key pick for your Dream11 team.

#2 Ashok Bishnoi

With 11 scalps, right-arm medium pacer Ashok Bishnoi is the leading wicket-taker for the Super Kings in the ECS T10 Malta. His best performance came against Gozo, where he picked up six wickets for just three runs in the match.

Bishnoi has been in great form with the ball for the Super Kings. His economy of just 5.30 has also been pretty impressive.

Clearly, Ashok Bishnoi is a must-pick for your Dream11 team.

#1 Varun Prasath

Super Kings batsman Varun Prasath is in impeccable form with the willow. He has stacked up 232 runs from six innings and is the leading run-scorer for his team. Prasath narrowly missed out on a century against Overseas, where he finished with 98*. With an average of 46.40 and a strike rate of 220.95, he is definitely a dangerous batsman.

Prasath has also picked up three wickets from as many innings at an economy of just 3.66.

He is, therefore, a must-pick in your Dream11 team as the Super Kings take on Mater Dei in the ECS T10 Malta League on Wednesday.

