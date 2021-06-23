SKI vs MTD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Malta Matches 33 & 34 - Jun 23, 2021

The Super Kings will take on Mater Dei in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta on Wednesday.

The Super Kings are having a tremendous ECS T10 Malta campaign so far. They have won as many as six matches and are currently placed at the top of the Group B points table. The Super Kings will head into the upcoming double-header on the back of a 64-run win over Overseas.

Mater Dei, on the other hand, have won four out of their six ECS T10 Malta matches and currently find themselves in second spot in the Group B standings. They won their previous match against Gozo by six wickets.

With both teams looking forward to continuing their winning momentum in the ECS T10 Malta, we will be in for some fast-paced cricketing action in the top-of-the-table clashes.

Squads to choose from

Super Kings

Sumair Khan, Varun Prasath, Affy Khan (WK), Ashok Bishnoi, Ihtisham Ishaq, Yash Singh, Gurjeet Singh, Umair Saleem, Bikram Arora, Amar Sharma (C), Gopal Chaturvedi, Hasheem Shahzad, Rency Jacob, Ravinder Singh, Suhrid Roy, Sandesh Khatri and Amit Rawat.

Mater Dei

Sam Aquilina (C & WK), Michael Nazir, Muthu Kumaran, Faisal Naeem, Shrijay Patel, Azeem Sathi, Cornelius Younus, Salman Khan, Shamoon Liaqat, Mohit Panchal, Terminder Sappal, Lazar Sharoon, Suleman Muhammad, Atif Sharazy, Antony Dharmaraj, Rupan Das, Uday Maclean, Naresh Medak, Judit Vijexton and Mohammed Sanawar.

Probable Playing XIs

Super Kings

Amar Sharma (C), Sumair Khan, Affy Khan (WK), Bikram Arora, Varun Prasath, Ashok Bishnoi, Gopal Chaturvedi, Ihtisham Ishaq, Rency Jacob, Gurjeet Singh, Yash Singh.

Mater Dei

Sam Aquilina (C & WK), Shrijay Patel, Michael Nazir, Rupan Das, Cornelius Younus, Azeem Sathi, Antony Dharmaraj, Salman Khan, Muthu Kumaran, Shamoon Liaqat, Faisal Naeem.

Match Details

Matches: Super Kings vs Mater Dei, Matches 33 & 34

Date & Time: 23rd June 2021, 12:30 PM 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Complex has been a pretty balanced one. The batsmen will get full value for their shots on this ground with relatively shorter boundaries on offer. The wicket will remain true for the entire duration of the match and anything around 100 should be a good first innings score at the venue.

ECS T10 Malta Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SKI vs MTD)

SKI vs MTD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yash Singh, Sumair Khan, Gurjeet Singh, Cornelius Younus, Bikram Arora, Varun Prasath, Michael Nazir, Azeem Sathi, Ashok Bishnoi, Ihtisham Ishaq, Faisal Naeem.

Captain: Varun Prasath. Vice-captain: Azeem Sathi.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Affy Khan, Sumair Khan, Cornelius Younus, Antony Dharmaraj, Bikram Arora, Amar Sharma, Varun Prasath, Michael Nazir, Ashok Bishnoi, Ihtisham Ishaq, Faisal Naeem.

Captain: Varun Prasath. Vice-captain: Bikram Arora.

Edited by Samya Majumdar