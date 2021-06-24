SKI vs SOC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malta match - June 25th, 2021

The Super Kings will take guard against the Southern Crusaders in the third quarter-final of ECS T10 Malta 2021.

The Group B table-toppers, Super Kings, have had an unbeaten run in the tournament so far. The team has remained invincible in eight games so far, having registered a win in each.

The Super Kings will now face Group A's Southern Crusaders, who finished the round-robin format in fourth spot. The Crusaders managed only three victories in the eight games they played during the league stage.

The two teams are at par with each other and will start afresh, considering that it is a knockout match now. A minuscule mistake from either of the two may cost them the semi-final berth.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team ahead of the upcoming ECS T10 Malta clash.

#3 Ryan Bastiansz

The blazing left-handed opening batsman of the Southern Crusaders is one of the top scorers from his side in ECS T10 Malta 2021. The main feature of his batting is that he can whack the ball to long distances with ease. Bastiansz's strike rate of over 150 is a testament to that.

In the ongoing season, Ryan Bastiansz has amassed 135 runs with a strike rate of 153.40. Moreover, he can chip in with a few overs with the ball as well.

#2 Jojo Thomas

Southern Crusaders’ all-rounder, Jojo Thomas, has been nothing short of terrific in the ECS T10 Malta 2021. Although he has predominantly done the damage with the ball, his striking abilities cannot be discounted by any means.

So far, Jojo Thomas has taken 11 wickets and scored only 46 runs but at a strike rate of over 170.37.

#1 Varun Prasath

Super Kings’ batting backbone Varun Prasath has proven to be a run-machine in the ongoing ECS T10 Malta 2021. Prasath has notched up 290 runs in eight matches at a searing average of 41.42 to become the highest run-scorer of the season.

Moreover, he has effectively rotated his arms over as and when asked of him. Prasath has bowled in only five innings in which he has cumulatively scalped six wickets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee