SKI vs SRI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 League 2022, Match 24

Surrey Kings (SKI) will take on the Surrey Risers (SRI) in the 24th match of the Jamaica T10 2022 at Sabina Park in Kingston on Sunday.

Surrey Kings were defeated by Surrey Royals by eight wickets in their previous game, ending their unbeaten record in the competition. They are still atop the standings, having won five of their seven games and drawn one.

Surrey Risers, meanwhile, have had an indifferent campaign thus far, winning four of their seven games. They are third in the points standings, and a win will move them up to second.

SKI vs SRI Probable Playing XIs

SKI

Jermaine Blackwood (c), Aldane Thomas (wk), Kennar Lewis, Oraine Williams, Andre McCarthy, Jeavor Royal, Kenroy Williams, Brad Barnes, Andre Dennis, Shalome Parnell, Kirk Mckenzie.

SRI

Chadwick Walton (c&wk), Delbert Gayle, Sadique Henry, Akim Frazer, Sheldon Cottrell, Ricardo McIntosh, Christopher Powell, Warren Campbell, Oshane Thomas, Andrae McDonald, Nicolas Lewin.

Match Details

Match: SKI vs SRI, Jamaica T10 2022, Match 24.

Date and Time: May 1, 2022; 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston.

Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to be a balanced one, and both batters and bowlers are likely to receive assistance. Anything above 120 runs could be a par score.

Today's SKI vs SRI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Chadwick Walton: Walton is expected to play a key role in this game. He is safe with the gloves in hand and could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well. He has amassed 97 runs at an average of 13.85 in seven games.

Batters

Delbert Gayle: He is a talented batter, and SRI needs a strong performance from him to return to winning ways. He has scored 149 runs at an average of 29.8 in seven games. Delbert should be a good addition to your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Andre McCarthy: McCarthy is one of the top all-rounders in his team. He has scored 116 runs at an average of 23.30 and has picked up three wickets in his last seven games. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Oshane Thomas: Thomas is a quality bowler who has taken eight wickets in seven games at an average of 14.37. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Three best players to pick in SKI vs SRI Dream11 prediction team

Kenroy Williams (SKI) – 116 points.

Jeavor Royal (SKI) – 182 points.

Brad Barnes (SKI) – 104 points.

Key stats for SKI vs SRI Dream11 prediction team

Jermaine Blackwood: 95 runs in seven games; batting average: 15.83

Ricardo McIntosh: 96 runs in five games; batting average: 19.20

Kenner Lewis: 128 runs in six games; batting average: 25.60

Shalome Parnell: Five wickets in seven games; bowling average: 16.60

Akim Frazer: Seven wickets in four games; bowling average: 10.57.

SKI vs SRI Dream11 Prediction

SKI vs SRI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chadwick Walton, Jermaine Blackwood, Kennar Lewis, Sadique Henry, Delbert Gayle, Andre McCarthy, Brad Barnes, Warren Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Jeavor Royal.

Captain: Andre McCarthy. Vice-Captain: Chadwick Walton.

SKI vs SRI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chadwick Walton, Oraine Williams, Kennar Lewis, Sadique Henry, Delbert Gayle, Andre McCarthy, Shalome Parnell, Warren Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Jeavor Royal.

Captain: Andre McCarthy. Vice-Captain: Delbert Gayle.

Edited by Bhargav