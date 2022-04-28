SKI vs SRO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 League, Match 20

The 20th match of the Jamaica T10 League 2022 will see the Surrey Kings (SKI) lock horns with the Surrey Royals (SRO) at Sabina Park in Kingston on Thursday.

The Kings are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with just one loss in six matches so far. Riding on the exploits of Andre McCarthy and Kennar Lewis, the Kings are assured of a place in the knockouts. However, they face the Royals, who have shown glimpses of their talent and potential in Jamaica T10 League 2022. with the tournament reaching its business end, a win for the Royals would do them a world of good.

SKI vs SRO Probable Playing 11 Today

SKI XI

Jermaine Blackwood (c), Aldane Thomas (wk), Xavier Burton, Oraine Williams, Andre McCarthy, Jeavor Royal, Kenroy Williams, Brad Barnes, Andre Dennis, Shalome Parnell and Kirk McKenzie.

SRO XI

Leroy Lug, Nkrumah Bonner, Javelle Glen (c), Romaine Morrison (wk), Carlos Brown, Pete Salmon, Raewin Senior, Jamie Hay, Malik Thompson, Nicholson Gordon and Ryan Francis.

Match Details

SKI vs SRO, Jamaica T10 League 2022, Match 20

Date and Time: 29th April 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at Sabina Park with ample movement available for the bowlers. The pitch is slightly on the slower side, making it difficult for the batters to play their natural game from the word go. While there should be some turn available for the spinners, they should be wary of the shorter side of the ground. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 85-90 being par at the venue.

Today’s SKI vs SRO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kennar Lewis: Although Kennar Lewis is perhaps the most explosive batter in the Jamaica T10 League 2022, he has been unable to score runs consistently. Lewis has some franchise league experience to fall back on, with his big-hitting abilities also being noteworthy. With Lewis likely to bat in the top order, he could score some quick runs today.

Batter

Leroy Lug: Leroy Lug has been the Royals' best batter in the tournament, coming up with valuable contributions at the top of the order. Although the Royals are missing the services of Brandon King, Lug's contributions have served them well. Given his form coming into the game, he is one to watch out for against the Kings.

All-rounder

Andre McCarthy: Andre McCarthy comes into the game on the back of a good performance, scoring a 12-ball 39 against UNS. In addition to his pinch-hitting ability, McCarthy has been crucial with the ball as well, which should add more value to his case for inclusion in your SKI vs SRO Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Nicholson Gordon: Nicholson Gordon is the leading wicket-taker in the Jamaica T10 League 2022 with 12 scalps. He has been brilliant in the powerplay overs, swinging the new ball and picking up wickets regularly. With Gordon being a decent bet in the death as well, he is a must-have in your SKI vs SRO Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SKI vs SRO Dream11 prediction team

Kennar Lewis (SKI)

Javelle Glen (SRO)

Pete Salmon (SRO)

Important stats for SKI vs SRO Dream11 prediction team

Leroy Lug - 133 runs in 5 Jamaica T10 matches, Average: 33.25

Kennar Lewis - 123 runs in 5 Jamaica T10 matches, Average: 30.75

Nicholson Gordon - 12 wickets in 5 Jamaica T10 matches, Average: 7.58

SKI vs SRO Dream11 Prediction Today (Jamaica T10 League)

SKI vs SRO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Jamaica T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Thomas, J Blackwood, K Lewis, L Lug, O Williams, N Bonner, A McCarthy, P Salmon, J Royal, N Gordon and E Oharo.

Captain: A McCarthy. Vice-captain: L Lug.

SKI vs SRO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Jamaica T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Morrison, R Francis, K Lewis, L Lug, O Williams, N Bonner, A McCarthy, P Salmon, J Royal, N Gordon and S Parnell.

Captain: K Lewis. Vice-captain: P Salmon.

