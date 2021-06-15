SKI vs SWU Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malta match - June 15th, 2021

The Super Kings and Swieqi United are set to face each other at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta on Tuesday in match 7 & 8 of the ECS T10 Malta 2021.

The Super Kings are led by Malta National team captain Bikram Arora. They did not feature in the opening season last year and will be making their ECS T10 Malta debut this time around.

However, they have been a force to be reckoned with in the Malta cricket scene, finishing first and second in the Malta Cricket League for the past two seasons.

The majority of their squad has represented Malta at the international level, making them a strong contender in their debut season.

United are also making their debut ECS appearance. A string of poor performances saw them finish in the bottom half of Malta’s domestic league in 2020. However, they have tried to strengthen their squad with some new interesting signings.

With both sides taking part in ECS T10 Malta for the first time, SKI seems to hold the edge given their reputation. Here we take a look at three players who could be your captain and vice-captain picks for today’s ECS T10 Malta clash between the Super Kings and Swieqi United.

#3 Anil Qadir

Anil Qadir is the captain and wicket-keeper for Swieqi United. Apart from being the best wicket-keeper pick, he is also a seasoned campaigner. He could prove to be a vital cog for his side and will be rearing to lead from the front during the club's debut season.

Anil is expected to bat in the top order and will be looking to help his team score some valuable runs.

#2 Varun Prasath

Super Kings batsman Varun Prasath amassed 335 runs in the Malta Cricket League in 2020, becoming the leading run-scorer as well. It also included an unbeaten 65-ball century.

Varun will look to repeat his heroics from the past and help his side make to a dream debut at ECS T10 Malta.

#1 Aaftab Khan

Aaftab Khan smashed 290 runs for the Super Kings in the Malta Cricket League in 2020 at a strike rate of 196. He also hit the most number of sixes in the league (22). He has a reputation as a power hitter and can take the game away from the opposition quickly.

Aaftab Khan is a must-pick in your fantasy side given his hard-hitting abilities. He can provide the Super Kings with some brutal force with the bat, which is needed in the T10 format.

One can consider Aaftab Khan as a multiplier option for the ECS T10 Malta match between the Super Kings and Swieqi United.

