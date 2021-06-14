SKI vs SWU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Malta Matches 7 & 8 - Jun 15, 2021

The Super Kings will lock horns with Swieqi United in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Complex on Tuesday.

The Super Kings are undoubtedly one of the best teams in Group B. They have been pretty dominant on the domestic circuit, finishing first and second in the last two Malta T20 tournaments. They have some of the most seasoned professionals who are capable of winning matches single-handedly. While Gopal Chaturvedi and Varun Prasath will be tasked with keeping the scoreboard rolling, Amar Sharma and Ashok Bishnoi will be responsible for controlling the leakage of runs and scalping wickets. Led by Malta's national team captain Bikram Arora, the Super Kings pose a serious contendership to be crowned ECS T10 Malta champions on their ECS debut.

Swieqi United, on the other hand, will be playing their second tournament since their inception last year. They finished in the penultimate position in the Malta T20 standings on their debut, winning just one of their five matches. Nonetheless, Swieqi United will be hoping for a change of fortunes in ECS T10 Malta, having acquired the services of some capable players who can do well in this format. While Imran Ameer and Rana Hamza are expected to open the innings for Swieqi United, their bowling department will be led by Bilal Khan and Imran Ameer.

Squads to choose from

Super Kings

Bikram Arora (C), Gurjeet Singh, Ravinder Singh, Sumair Khan, Umair Saleem, Ashok Bishnoi, Ihtisham Ishaq, Rency Jacob, Suhrid Roy, Amar Sharma, Amit Rawat, Hasheem Shahzad, Sandesh Khatri, Varun Prasath, Affy Khan (WK), Gopal Chaturvedi and Yash Singh.

Swieqi United

Ali Khan, Atta Rabi, Ijaz Hussain, Masood Malik, Rana Amjad, Arslan Ahmed, Bilal Khan, Hamza Ahmed, Iftikhar Hussain, Subeendran Chandran, Tanveer Ahmed, Ajay Mazi, Mustafa Malik, Umar Khan, Vishavjit Hiran, Anil Qadir (C & WK) and Imran Ameer.

Probable Playing XIs

Super Kings

Bikram Arora (C), Umair Saleem, Ashok Bishnoi, Rency Jacob, Suhrid Roy, Amar Sharma, Hasheem Shahzad, Sandesh Khatri, Varun Prasath, Affy Khan (WK), Gopal Chaturvedi.

Swieqi United

Ali Khan, Atta Rabi, Masood Malik, Rana Amjad, Bilal Khan, Hamza Ahmed, Tanveer Ahmed, Mustafa Malik, Umar Khan, Anil Qadir (C & WK), Imran Ameer.

Match Details

Match: Super Kings vs Swieqi United, Matches 7 & 8, ECS T10 Malta

Date & Time: 15th June 2021, 04:30 PM & 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Complex is a sporting one, which has something to offer for both batsmen and bowlers. With the ball coming onto the bat nicely, the batsmen will enjoy playing on this ground. The relatively shorter boundaries will also aid their run-scoring efforts. The first innings score at the venue on the opening day of ECS T10 Malta was 94 runs.

ECS T10 Malta Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SKI vs SWU)

SKI vs SWU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gopal Chaturvedi, Sandesh Khatri, Ali Khan, Atta Rabi, Bikram Arora, Varun Prasath, Masood Malik, Rana Amjad, Amar Sharma, Ashok Bishnoi, Bilal Khan.

Captain: Varun Prasath. Vice-captain: Bikram Arora.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anil Qadir, Imran Ameer, Sandesh Khatri, Ali Khan, Atta Rabi, Bikram Arora, Varun Prasath, Rana Amjad, Amar Sharma, Ashok Bishnoi, Bilal Khan.

Captain: Bikram Arora. Vice-captain: Rana Amjad.

Edited by Samya Majumdar