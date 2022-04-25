SKI vs UNS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 League 2022, Match 14

The Surrey Kings (SKI) will take on the United Stars (UNS) in the 14th match of the Jamaica T10 2022 at the Sabina Park in Kingston on Tuesday.

The Surrey Kings are unbeaten in the tournament so far, having defeated the Surrey Royals and the Cornwall Warriors by 30 runs and four wickets, respectively, in their previous two games. They now have eight points from four victories and are comfortably placed atop the points table.

However, the United Stars are struggling, having won only one of their four matches in this tournament. They are desperate for a victory and will look to put up a good fight.

SKI vs UNS Probable Playing 11 Today

SKI XI

Jermaine Blackwood (c), Aldane Thomas (wk), Oraine Williams, Andre McCarthy, Kennar Lewis, Jeavor Royal, Kenroy Williams, Brad Barnes, Andre Dennis, Romario Edwards, Shalome Parnell.

UNS XI

John Campbell (c), Anthony Walters (wk), Damani Sewell, Sykiane Wilson, Alwyn Williams, Tyrone Daley, Renaldo Ingram, Ojay Shields, Amoi Campbell, Andel Gordon, Dwayne Hamilton.

Match Details

SKI vs UNS, Jamaica T10 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: 26th April, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston

Pitch Report

The track at the Sabina Park is a balanced one which has something in it for both the bowlers and the batters. However, pacers could have an edge, as the pitch offers movement and has some bounce. Anything above 120 runs could be a par score on this pitch.

Today's SKI vs UNS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Anthony Walters: He has been a consistent contributor with the bat for his side. Walters has scored 58 runs in four games in the tournament at an average of 29. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Kenner Lewis: He is well-known for his big hits and has significant experience with the format. Lewis has 104 runs in four games, with an average of 34.66. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Alwyn Williams: The experienced all-rounder has scored 108 runs at an average of 27, and has also taken three wickets. Alwyn could prove to be a valuable pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Shalome Parnell: He has looked in good form with the ball in this tournament so far, and could be a key pick for your fantasy team. Parnell has picked up four wickets in four games at an average of 9.50.

3 best players to pick in SKI vs UNS Dream11 prediction team

Jermaine Blackwood (SKI) – 133 points.

Ojay Shields (UNS) – 157 points.

Dwayne Hamilton (UNS) – 74 points.

Important stats for SKI vs UNS Dream11 prediction team

Andel Gordan: Five wickets in two games; bowling average: 4.20

John Campbell: 101 runs in four games; batting average: 25.25

Jeavor Royal: 85 runs in four games; batting average: 28.33

SKI vs UNS Dream11 Prediction Today

SKI vs UNS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anthony Walters, Jermaine Blackwood, Kennar Lewis, John Campbell, Andre McCarthy, Andel Gordon, Alwyn Williams, Jeavor Royal, Damani Sewell, Andre Dennis, Shalome Parnell.

Captain: Andre McCarthy, Vice-Captain: Kennar Lewis

SKI vs UNS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anthony Walters, Jermaine Blackwood, Kennar Lewis, John Campbell, Andre McCarthy, Andel Gordon, Alwyn Williams, Jeavor Royal, Ojay Shields, Andre Dennis, Shalome Parnell.

Captain: Andre McCarthy, Vice-Captain: Jermaine Blackwood

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee