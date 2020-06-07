SKK vs BTC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Finnish T10 League Match - June 7th, 2020

Here are a few fantasy tips and predictions to help you pick your team for SKK vs BTC match of the Finnish T10 League.

SKK Rapids face off against the Bengal Tigers CC in Match 2 of the Finnish Premier League T10 2020.

Finnish Premier League T10 Dream11 Fantasy

In the second game of the Finnish Premier League T10, the SKK Rapids take on the Bengal Tigers in what promises to be an exciting encounter.

While this will be the Bengal Tigers' second game, the SKK Rapids would be eyeing a winning start to their campaign. Both teams look evenly matched on paper, although the Tigers will fancy their chances given their in-form bowling attack. SKK still come into this game with a lot of confidence, which should pave for a riveting contest.

Squads to choose from:

SKK Rapids

A Abdul Quadir, Q Siddique, N Collins, M Zeeshan Baig, P Gallagher, A Rasheed, J Goodwin, M Thavayogarajah, R Waqas, N Shah, Y Vijayaratnam, A Armitage, S Habibul, K Voleti, V Saraf, H Sewell.

Bengal Tigers CC

M Imrul Abedin, T Sarker, S Kundu, H Al-Amin, M Islam, M Amin, O Ibrahim, S Jahan, N Akhand, A Hanif Khan, N Nuda, B Khan, M Al-Belal, S Alam, T Saha, MJK Sohag, M Arshed, M Rony, R Sardar, S Ali.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

SKK Rapids

A Abdul Quadir, A Rasheed, J Goodwin, P Gallagher, N Collins, Q Siddique, A Armitage, M Zeeshan Baig, R Waqas, Y Vijayaratnam and M Thauayogarajah

Bengal Tigers CC

M Imrul Abedin, T Sarkar, M Islam, N Huda, H Al-Amin, M Amin, T Saha, O Ibrahim, B Khan, R Sardar and MJK Sohag

Match Details

Match: Bengal Tigers CC vs SKK Rapids

Date: June 7, 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

The pacers are expected to dominate proceedings, with the spinners taking a back seat. With this being the second game of the day, the batsmen will have to work hard for their runs. Wickets in hand will be crucial for either side in this game.

Finnish League T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SKK vs BTC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Imrul-Abedin, A Abdul Quadir, Q Siddique, P Gallagher, M Amin, M Thavayogarajah, B Khan, N Huda, Y Vijayaratnam, R Waqas and T Saha

Captain: B Khan, Vice-Captain: N Huda

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Abdul Quadir, Q Siddique, N Collins, M Islam, M Thavayogarajah, B Khan, N Huda, Y Vijayaratnam, R Sardar, R Waqas and T Saha

Captain: Y Vijayaratnam, Vice-Captain: B Khan