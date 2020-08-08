SKK vs EB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Finland Match - Aug 9th, 2020

The final league fixture of the ECS T10 Finland League phase pits SKK Rapids against Empire Blades at the Kerava National Cricket Stadium.

Both teams managed a win against bottom-dwellers Greater Helsinki Markhors in comfortable fashion. Despite the Rapids losing out to Helsinki CC, they are the overwhelming favourites for this game owing to their superior batting unit.

However, they are in for a tough test with the Empire Blades possessing a well-balanced side.

All in all, an exciting game beckons in Kerava with two valuable points up for grabs on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

SKK Rapids

Henry Sewell, Nathan Collins, Areeb Quadir, Qaiser Siddique, Jake Goodwin, Waqas Raja, Nirav Shah, Kartikeya Voleti, Iqbal Hossain, Alastair Hay, Asim Ghani, Atif Rasheed, Gerard Brady, Peter Gallagher, Jordan O'Brien, Manoj Thavayogarajah and Ponniah Vijendran.

Empire Blades

Kushagra Bhatnagar, Jonathan Scamans, Muhammad Imran, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Raaz Mohammad, Rahul Agarwal, Vanraaj Padhaal, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Ajay Sharma, Bhupesh Khoda, Hemanathan Kumar, Richard Savage, Bipin Khoda and Uday Nandini.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

SKK Rapids

N Collins, P Gallagher, J O"Brien, A Rasheed, J Goodwin, P Vijendran, A Quadir, A Ghani, W Raja, N Shah and K Chandrasekara

Empire Blades

V Padhaal, J Scamans, B Khoda, U Nandini, A Sharma, R Sathyanarayana, A Sher, R Kumar, M Imran, H Kumar and R Muhammad

Match Details

Match: SKK Rapids vs Empire Blades

Date: 9th August 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava

Pitch Report

An even contest between bat and ball awaits at the Kerava National Cricket Ground on Sunday. The pitch is slightly on the slower side with the batsmen unable to take the bowlers on from the outset.

Also, the spinners should extract some turn off the surface, keeping the batsmen in check in the middle overs. Both teams will ideally look to bat first with 100 representing a par score at this venue.

ECS T10 Finland Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SKK vs EB Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Padhaal, J Scamans, U Nandini, B Khoda, P Vijendran, A Sher, P Gallagher, N Collins, H Kumar, R Muhammad and W Raja

Captain: A Sher, Vice-Captain: P Gallagher

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Padhaal, J Scamans, A Sharma, B Khoda, P Vijendran, A Sher, P Gallagher, J O'Brien, H Kumar, R Muhammad and W Raja

Captain: V Padhaal, Vice-Captain: A Sher