SKS vs KC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Japan Premier League T20 match – May 6th, 2023

Kansai Chargers (kc) and South Kanto Super Kings (SKS) will face each other in the third match of the Japan Premier League T20 on Saturday, May 6. The Sano International Cricket Ground 1 will host the contest.

The Super Kings have made an impressive start to their campaign after beating the North Kanto team by three runs. They successfully managed to defend 128. The Chargers, on the other hand, started their campaign with a 27-run defeat at the hands of East Kanto Sunrisers.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SKS vs KC game:

#3 Souta Wada (KC) – 7 credits

Souta Wada has played 99 matches so far in his career and has scored 1685 runs at an average of around 20 with five half-centuries to his name. He also has a top score of 84 to show for his efforts.

Wada is a handy bowler as well, having picked up 25 wickets. Hence, fantasy users should pick him for the SKS vs KC match.

#2 Aarav Tiwari (SKS) – 7 credits

Aarav Tiwari is an experienced cricketer and should be picked in fantasy teams for the EKS vs SKS match. He has taken part in 43 matches until now where he has scored 254 runs with a highest score of 43.

He is also an impressive bowler as he has accounted for 40 wickets in his career with two five-wicket hauls.

#1 Chanaka Dushmantha (KC) – 8.5 credits

Chanaka Dushmantha has played 35 matches in his career until now. He has scored 830 runs in the T20 format at an average of 24.41 and a strike rate of 142.86 with three half-centuries and two centuries to his name.

He can also bowl handy right-arm off-breaks. Hence, fantasy users should pick him for the SKS vs KC match.

