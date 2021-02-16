SKY vs BAG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - February 17th, 2021

In Match 39 of the ECS T10 Barcelona League, Skyways will take on Barcelona Gladiators at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

Both debutants are yet to get off the mark in the ECS points table.

Skyways, who have a decent roster in place, came up second-best to both Raval Sporting and Bangladesh Kings on Monday, which leaves them rooted to the bottom spot.

Meanwhile, Barcelona Gladiators lost their only ECS game to Khairan, although they gave a good account of themselves. Nevertheless, Arslan Muhammad and co. will hope for a better performance, as they seek to climb up the ECS points table.

The Gladiators will hold the edge in this ECS game owing to their superior batting unit. But Skyways, with their potent bowling attack, did run Raval Sporting close. With the pitch likely to slow down later in the day, a great game in the ECS could beckon at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Skyways

Sharoon Bashir, Rabi Asif, Babar Ali, Umer Hayat, Muhammad Bilal, Hamad Khalil, Adeel Shahzad, Adeel Arif, Zeeshan Bahadur, Jamil Hussain Begum, Jonson Gill, Muneeb Ur Rehman, Temooties Bashir.

Barcelona Gladiators

Shahid Nazir, Haroon Salik, Ameer Taimur, Usman Asghar, Sagar Shahbaz, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Babar Basharat, Zahid Akbar, Muhammad Umar, Farooq Ahmed, Ali Raza, Iqbal Muzzamil, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Muhammad Ali Khan, Ihsan Ullah-Asda, Arslan Yousaf, Nadeem Muhammad, Tahir Nawaz, Arslan Muhammad, Farhan Inayat, Amad Muhammad, A Zafar Khan.

Predicted Playing 11s

Skyways

Adeel Shahzad, Rabi Asif, Adeel Arif, Umer Hayat, Muhammad Naveed, Sharoon Bashir, Babar Ali, Hamad Khalid, Irfan Ali, Rohail Arif and Shehroz George.

Barcelona Gladiators

Babar Basharat, Tanzeer ur Rehman, Shahid Nazir, Haroon Salik, Ali Zafar Khan, Muhammad Umar, Ali Raza, Sagar Shahbaz, Nadeem Muhammad, Arslan Muhammad and Ihsan Ullah-Asda.

Match Details

Match: Skyways vs Barcelona Gladiators, Match 39.

Date: 17th February 2021, at 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Stadium, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

With this game being the fourth of the day, the pitch could be on the slower side; with 80-90 runs likely to be a par-score.

There is some uneven bounce off the surface, which the batsmen should be wary of early on. There is expected to be some lateral movement available for the pacers too.

Both teams will ideally want to bat first and make first use of the conditions.

SKY vs BAG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SKY vs BAG Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Bashir, R Asif, U Hayat, H Salik, A Shahzad, B Basharat, T ur Rehman, A Muhammad, A Arif, M Umar and A Raza.

Captain: A Arif. Vice-Captain: B Basharat.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Bashir, R Asif, B Ali, H Salik, A Shahzad, B Basharat, T ur Rehman, A Muhammad, A Arif, N Muhammad and A Raza.

Captain: B Basharat. Vice-Captain: R Asif.