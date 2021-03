SKY vs BAG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Mar 02, 2021

Match Number 84 of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see the Skyways lock horns with the Barcelona Gladiators at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground on Tuesday.

Skyways have endured a disastrous ECS T10 campaign so far. They are currently rock-bottom in Group C after losing five in five.

Not much separates the two sides as Barcelona Gladiators are just one place above Skyways, managing to win just one of their five ECS T10 Barcelona games.

Both teams head into Tuesday's fixture on the back of defeats.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Skyways

Sharoon Bashir, Rabi Asif, Hamad Khalid, Adeel Arif, Umer Hayat, Rohail Arif, Irfan Ali, Muhammad Naveed, Adeel Shahzad, Temothees Bashir, Shehroz George, Muneeb Ur Rehman, Zohaib Ashraf, Jonson Gill, Babar Ali, Muhammad Bilal

Barcelona Gladiators

Shahid Nazir, Haroon Salik, Ameer Taimur, Usman Asghar, Sagar Shahbaz, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Babar Basharat, Zahid Akbar, Muhammad Umar, Farooq Ahmed, Ali Raza, Iqbal Muzzamil, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Muhammad Ali Khan, Ihsan Ullah-Asda, Arslan Yousaf, Nadeem Muhammad, Tahir Nawaz, Arslan Muhammad, Farhan Inayat, Amad Muhammad and A Zafar Khan.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Skyways

Sharoon Bashir, Rabi Asif, Hamad Khalid, Adeel Arif, Umer Hayat, Rohail Arif, Irfan Ali, Muhammad Naveed, Adeel Shahzad, Jonson Gill, Babar Ali

Barcelona Gladiators

Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Ameer Taimur, Shahid Nazir, Arslan Muhammad, Babar Basharat, Haroon Salik, Arslan Yousaf, Nadeem Muhammad, Muhammad Umar, Ali Raza, Ihsan Ullah-Asda.

Match Details

Match: Skyways vs Barcelona Gladiators, Match 84

Date & Time: 2nd March 2021, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuic Olympic Ground assists both the batsmen as well as the bowlers. Both teams will look to field first upon winning the toss.

SKY vs BAG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SKY vs BAG Dream11 Team - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shahid Nazir, Sharoon Bashir, Rabi Asif, Babar Ali, Haroon Salik, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Ihsan Ullah-Asda, Adeel Shahzad, Ali Raza, Adeel Arif, Jonson Gill

Captain: Shahid Nazir; Vice-captain: Adeel Arif

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shahid Nazir, Sharoon Bashir, Rabi Asif, Babar Ali, Haroon Salik, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Ihsan Ullah-Asda, Adeel Shahzad, Ali Raza, Adeel Arif, Jonson Gill

Captain: Rabi Asif; Vice-captain: Sharoon Bashir