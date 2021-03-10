SKY vs KHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match - 10th March, 2021

Skyways will take on Kharian in the 112th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday.

Both teams have struggled in the ECS T10 Barcelona so far. Skyways are rock-bottom in Group C, having managed just a single win in nine attempts. They have a net run rate of -3.319 - the worst in the group. Although Barcelona Gladiators are level on points with Skyways, they have two games in hand.

Kharian, on the other hand, haven’t been in great form either. They have won just three matches in the ECS T10 Barcelona so far and are fourth in Group C with six points. However, they’d be the favorites to win Wednesday's game and increase their points tally.

Squads to choose from

Skyways

Rabi Asif, Hammad Khalid, Adeel Arif, Adeel Shahzad (c), Babar Ali, Awais Waleed (wk), Temooties Bashir, Shehroz George, Naqash Butt, Isaac Thaper, Fazal Masih, Sagar Shahbaz, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Usman Asghar, Asad Ihsan – Ullah, Arslan Yousaf, Amad Muhammad, Farhan Inayat, Iqbal Muzzamil

Kharian

Mirza Rizwan Baig, Muhammad Naeem, Adeel Ahmed (c), Muhammad Umar Waqas, Qaiser Zulfiqar (wk), Abdul Wadood Awan, Ehsan Hussain, Junaid Ali, Asad Ali, Junaid Ilyas, Jahanzaib Asghar, Moazzam Iqbal, Hassan Tanver, Abrar Hussain, Habib Ur Rehman, Mohsin Ali, Waqar Hussain, Muhammad Raheel Ali, Imran Amjad, Muhammad Hassan, Amir Shabbir, Javed Iqbal, Usman Ul Haq, Toqueer Shabbir, Muhammad Zarar, Danish Abdullah, Adil Iqbal

Predicted Playing XIs

Skyways

Rabi Asif, Hammad Khalid, Adeel Arif, Adeel Shahzad (c), Babar Ali, Awais Waleed (wk), Temooties Bashir, Shehroz George, Naqash Butt, Isaac Thaper, Fazal Masih

Kharian

Mirza Rizwan Baig, Muhammad Naeem, Adeel Ahmed (c), Muhammad Umar Waqas, Qaiser Zulfiqar (wk), Abdul Wadood Awan, Ehsan Hussain, Junaid Ali, Asad Ali, Junaid Ilyas, Jahanzaib Asghar

Match Details

Match: Skyways vs Kharian, Match 112

Date & Time: 10th March 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Olympic Montjuic Stadium, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The track has generally favored the batsmen, with teams managing to cross the 100-run mark several times. The par score is expected to be similar in Wednesday's ECS T10 Barcelona match as well. On the bowling front, the pitch is better suited to pacers than spinners.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SKY vs KHA)

SKY vs KHA Dream11 Fantasy Tips - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Qaiser Zulfiqar, Rabi Asif, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Adil Iqbal, Jahanzaib Asghar, Adeel Ahmed, Adeel Shahzad, Hamad Khalid, Adeel Arif, Junaid Ali, Abdul Wadood Awan

Captain: Jahanzaib Asghar, Vice-captain: Adeel Arif

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Qaiser Zulfiqar, Rabi Asif, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Adil Iqbal, Jahanzaib Asghar, Adeel Ahmed, Adeel Shahzad, Naqash Butt, Adeel Arif, Junaid Ali, Danish Abdullah

Captain: Rabi Asif, Vice-captain: Adeel Ahmed