SKY vs RAS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona 2020-21 game – Feb 15, 2021

Match number 28 of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see Skyways take on Raval Sporting at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground.

Both teams will begin their ECS T10 Barcelona campaign on Monday. Raval Sporting will lock horns with Minhaj in today's opening game before facing Skyways. The two teams have a good mix of players and will look to perform well early in the tournament.

With both sides hoping to do well on the opening day of their ECS T10 Barcelona campaign, it calls for an enticing game.

ECS T10 Barcelona - Squads to choose from

Skyways

Sharoon Bashir (wk), Rabi Asif, Babar Ali, Umer Hayat, Muhammad Bilal (c), Hamad Khalil, Adeel Shahzad, Adeel Arif, Zeeshan Bahadur, Jamil Hussain Begum, Jonson Gill, Muneeb Ur Rehman, Temooties Bashir

Raval Sporting

Amit Das, Davinder Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Unnatkumar Patel, Yudhvir Singh, Zain Abideen, Dawood Masood, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Rohin Kumar, Faizan Ahmad, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurpreet Singh, Gurwinder Sidhu, Irfan Muhammad, Ishan Patel, Manish Manwani, Naveen Kumar, Numan Ali, Sonu Jangra, Datta Karan (C & WK) and Kishitij Patel (WK).

Predicted playing XIs

Skyways

Sharoon Bashir (wk), Rabi Asif, Babar Ali, Umer Hayat, Muhammad Bilal (c), Hamad Khalil, Adeel Shahzad, Adeel Arif, Zeeshan Bahadur, Jamil Hussain Begum, Jonson Gill

Raval Sporting

Davinder Singh, Dawood Masood, Unnatkumar Patel, Lovepreet Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurwinder Sidhu, Ishan Patel, Manish Manwani, Numan Ali, Datta Karan (C), Kishitij Patel (WK).

Match Details

Match: Raval Sporting vs Skyways, Match 28

Date: February 15, 2021, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

While the batsmen have been able to score runs freely, the seamers have found something in it for them too. For this ECS game, we expect more or less the same pitch conditions. Both teams will look to bat first and post a total in excess of 100.

SKY vs RAS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SKY vs RAS Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rabi Asif, Babar Ali, Kishitij Patel, Lovepreet Singh, Sharoon Bashir, Muhammad Bilal, Numan Ali, Ishan Patel, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Manish Manwani, Zeeshan Bahadur

Captain: Muhammad Bilal Vice-captain: Numan Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rabi Asif, Babar Ali, Datta Karan, Lovepreet Singh, Sharoon Bashir, Muhammad Bilal, Numan Ali, Ishan Patel, Jamil Hussain Begum, Manish Manwani, Zeeshan Bahadur

Captain: Jamil Hussain Vice-captain: Babar Ali