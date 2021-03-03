SKY vs MIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Mar 04, 2021

Match number 95 of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see Skyways face Minhaj in a Group C fixture on Thursday.

Skyways have been the most disappointing side in Group C, managing to win just one of their seven games. In fact, they lost six games on the bounce before finally getting off the mark against Barcelona Gladiators in their last ECS T10 Barcelona outing. Skyways will be hoping to end their campaign with a win.

Minhaj, on the other hand, have been one of the most consistent teams in Group C. With 10 points, they are placed second in the group, having won five of their seven ECS T10 Barcelona games. The Amar Shahzad-led side need to win all of their remaining games to qualify for the next round.

Squads to choose from

Skyways: Adeel Arif, Adeel Shahzad, Rabi Asif, Sharoon Bashir, Hamad Khalid, Umer Hayat, Muhammad Naveed, Babar Ali, Irfan Ali, Shehroz George, Naqash Butt, Jonson Gill, Temooties Bashir, Zeeshan Bahadur, ROhail Arif, Awais Waleed, Muhammad Bilal, Zohaib Ashraf, Muneeb Ur Rehman, Rashid Nazir, Jamil Hussain, Fazal Masih, Isaac Thaper

Minhaj: Awais Ahmed, Sjad Butt, Jafar Iqbal, Usman Mushtaq, AMar Shahzad, Yasin Javaid, Waqas Basharat, MD Uneeb SHah, Khalid Mehmood, Zaka Ullah, Ameer Hamzah, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Amir, Faizan Ali, Khizar Ali, Dilsher Ahmed, Yasir Razzak, Mubashar Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shahzad Basharat, MD Aftab Nawaz, Majid Hanid, Noman Bhashart

Predicted Playing XIs

Skyways: Rabi Asif, Hamad Khalid, Adeel Arif, Adeel Shahzad (c), Babar Ali, Awais Waleed (wk), Temooties Bashir, Shehroz George, Naqash Butt, Isaac Thaper, Fazal Masih

Minhaj: Awais Ahmed (wk), Asjad Butt, Mubashar Ali, Waqas Basharat, Faizan Ali, Jafar Iqbal, Amar Shahzad (c), Usman Mushtaq, Yasin Javaid, Ameer Hamzah, MD Uneeb Shah

Match Details

Match: Skyways vs Minhaj

Date: March 4th, 9 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground has seen some big scores being posted and even chased down in the last couple of weeks. The batters have enjoyed the conditions and a score of around 105 to 110 will be par at the venue for Thursday's ECS T10 Barcelona game.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SKY vs MIN)

Dream11 Team for Skyways vs Minhaj - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ahmed, Babar Ali, Rabi Asif, Waqas Basharat, Jafar Iqbal, Hamad Khalid, Adeel Shahzad, Asjad Butt, Adeel Arif, Ameer Hamzah, Amar Shahzad

Captain: Asjad Butt. Vice-captain: Adeel Arif

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mubashar Ali, Awais Ahmed, Babar Ali, Rabi Asif, Waqas Basharat, Hamad Khalid, Usman Mushtaq, Asjad Butt, Adeel Arif, MD Uneeb Shah, Yasin Javaid

Captain: Awais Ahmed. Vice-captain: Rabi Asif