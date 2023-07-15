SL-A vs AF-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Match 6

The 6th match of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup will see Sri Lanka A (SL-A) squaring off against Afghanistan A (AF-A) at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground in Colombo on Saturday, July 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SL-A vs AF-A Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Sri Lanka A won their last match against Bangladesh A by 48 runs. Afghanistan A, on the other hand, won their last match against Oman A by 72 runs.

Afghanistan A will give it their all to win the match, but Sri Lanka A are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SL-A vs AF-A Match Details

The 6th match of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be played on July 15 at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground in Colombo. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-A vs AF-A, Match 6

Date and Time: 15th July 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. You might expect a high-scoring match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Nepal A and Pakistan A, where a total of 360 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

SL-A vs AF-A Form Guide

SL-A - W

AF-A - W

SL-A vs AF-A Probable Playing XI

SL-A Playing XI

No injury updates

Avishka Fernando, Lasith Croospulle, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Sahan Arachchige, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage (c), Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Binura Fernando

AF-A Playing XI

No injury updates

Zubaid Akbari, Riaz Hassan, Noor-Ali-Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal (c), Bahir Shah, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Saleem Safi, Mohammad Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Izharullahq Naveed

SL-A vs AF-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Bhanuka

M Bhanuka is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. I Alikhil is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Fernando

A Fernando and Noor Ali Zadran are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. P Sooriyabandara played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Hemantha

S Ashraf and D Hemantha are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Z Akbar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

P Madushan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Ibrahim and P Madushan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. D Wellalage is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SL-A vs AF-A match captain and vice-captain choices

A Fernando

A Fernando will bat in the top order and was in top-notch form in the last few ODIs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 133 runs in the last match.

D Hemantha

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Hemantha as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 3 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for SL-A vs AF-A, Match 6

D Hemantha

A Fernando

S Ashraf

M Bhanuka

S Arachchige

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Bhanuka

Batters: A Fernando (c), Noor Ali Zadran

All-rounders: S Ashraf, Z Akbar, S Arachchige, D Hemantha (vc), S Kamal, C Karunaratne

Bowlers: P Madushan, M Ibrahim

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Bhanuka

Batters: A Fernando (c), P Sooriyabandara

All-rounders: S Ashraf, Z Akbar, S Arachchige (vc), D Hemantha, Z Akbari

Bowlers: P Madushan, M Ibrahim, D Wellalage