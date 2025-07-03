SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sri Lanka A Tour of Australia 2025, 1st ODI

The first ODI match of the Sri Lanka A Tour of Australia A 2025 will see Sri Lanka A (SL-A) squaring off against Australia A (AU-A). The Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin will host the clash on Friday, July 4. Here's all you need to know about the SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
Australia A has a strong squad with a perfect balance of bowlers and batters. Sri Lanka A, on the other hand, does not have enough experience and can easily be taken down by the hosts.
Both teams will look to win today's match and get the initial lead in the three-match ODI series.
SL-A vs AU-A Match Details
The first ODI match of the Sri Lanka A Tour of Australia A 2025 will be played on July 4 at Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin at 6:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
SL-A vs AU-A, 1st ODI Match
Date and Time: 4th July 2025, 6:00 AM IST
Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2), Darwin
Pitch Report
The pitch at Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first as the pitch tends to slow down in the second innings. There are equal opportunities for both pacers and spinners at this venue. Fans can expect a high-scoring match.
SL-A vs AU-A Form Guide
SL-A - Will be playing their first match
AU-A - Will be playing their first match
SL-A vs AU-A Probable Playing XI
SL-A Playing XI
No injury updates
Lahiru Udara (c & wk), Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sahan Arachchige, Pavan Rathnayake, Sonal Dinusha, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Mohamed Shiraz, Shiran Fernando, Wanuja Sahan
AU-A Playing XI
No injury updates
Josh Philippe (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Nathan McSweeney (c), Jason Sangha, Henry Thornton, Liam Scott, Bryce Jackson, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Perry, Sam Elliott, Jack Nisbet
SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
J Philippe
J Philippe is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. L Udara is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
N McSweeney
N McSweeney and J Weatherald are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. N McSweeney is an exceptional batter who has smashed a lot of runs in the domestic season. K Patterson is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
M Renshaw
M Renshaw and S Arachchige are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. M Renshaw will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. S Dinusha is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
H Thornton
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Madushan and H Thornton. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. H Thornton was in great form in the recent ODI matches. M Shiraz is another good bowler for today's match.
SL-A vs AU-A match captain and vice-captain choices
M Renshaw
M Renshaw is one of the most crucial picks from Australia A, as the pitch is expected to support both batters and bowlers. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs. He was in top form in the recent matches.
J Philippe
J Philippe is another crucial pick from Australia A, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He is in top form and expected to perform once again.
5 Must-Picks for SL-A vs AU-A, 1st ODI Match
J Philippe
M Renshaw
H Thornton
N McSweeney
S Arachchige
Sri Lanka A vs Australia A Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Sri Lanka A vs Australia A Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: J Philippe
Batters: N McSweeney, J Weatherald
All-rounders: S Arachchige, S Dinusha, W Sahan, M Renshaw
Bowlers: B Stanlake, H Thornton, P Madushan, M Shiraz
Sri Lanka A vs Australia A Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: J Philippe
Batters: N McSweeney, J Weatherald, N Fernando, K Patterson
All-rounders: S Arachchige, S Dinusha, M Renshaw
Bowlers: H Thornton, P Madushan, M Shiraz
