SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sri Lanka A Tour of Australia 2025, 1st ODI

The first ODI match of the Sri Lanka A Tour of Australia A 2025 will see Sri Lanka A (SL-A) squaring off against Australia A (AU-A). The Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin will host the clash on Friday, July 4. Here's all you need to know about the SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Australia A has a strong squad with a perfect balance of bowlers and batters. Sri Lanka A, on the other hand, does not have enough experience and can easily be taken down by the hosts.

Both teams will look to win today's match and get the initial lead in the three-match ODI series.

SL-A vs AU-A Match Details

The first ODI match of the Sri Lanka A Tour of Australia A 2025 will be played on July 4 at Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin at 6:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-A vs AU-A, 1st ODI Match

Date and Time: 4th July 2025, 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2), Darwin

Pitch Report

The pitch at Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first as the pitch tends to slow down in the second innings. There are equal opportunities for both pacers and spinners at this venue. Fans can expect a high-scoring match.

SL-A vs AU-A Form Guide

SL-A - Will be playing their first match

AU-A - Will be playing their first match

SL-A vs AU-A Probable Playing XI

SL-A Playing XI

No injury updates

Lahiru Udara (c & wk), Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sahan Arachchige, Pavan Rathnayake, Sonal Dinusha, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Mohamed Shiraz, Shiran Fernando, Wanuja Sahan

AU-A Playing XI

No injury updates

Josh Philippe (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Nathan McSweeney (c), Jason Sangha, Henry Thornton, Liam Scott, Bryce Jackson, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Perry, Sam Elliott, Jack Nisbet

SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Philippe

J Philippe is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. L Udara is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

N McSweeney

N McSweeney and J Weatherald are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. N McSweeney is an exceptional batter who has smashed a lot of runs in the domestic season. K Patterson is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

M Renshaw

M Renshaw and S Arachchige are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. M Renshaw will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. S Dinusha is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

H Thornton

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Madushan and H Thornton. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. H Thornton was in great form in the recent ODI matches. M Shiraz is another good bowler for today's match.

SL-A vs AU-A match captain and vice-captain choices

M Renshaw

M Renshaw is one of the most crucial picks from Australia A, as the pitch is expected to support both batters and bowlers. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs. He was in top form in the recent matches.

J Philippe

J Philippe is another crucial pick from Australia A, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He is in top form and expected to perform once again.

5 Must-Picks for SL-A vs AU-A, 1st ODI Match

J Philippe

M Renshaw

H Thornton

N McSweeney

S Arachchige

Sri Lanka A vs Australia A Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Sri Lanka A vs Australia A Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Philippe

Batters: N McSweeney, J Weatherald

All-rounders: S Arachchige, S Dinusha, W Sahan, M Renshaw

Bowlers: B Stanlake, H Thornton, P Madushan, M Shiraz

Sri Lanka A vs Australia A Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Philippe

Batters: N McSweeney, J Weatherald, N Fernando, K Patterson

All-rounders: S Arachchige, S Dinusha, M Renshaw

Bowlers: H Thornton, P Madushan, M Shiraz

