Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A - Dream11 Prediction - ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Sri Lanka A will take on Bangladesh A in match number one of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo on Thursday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SL-A vs BN-A Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

It is the start of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup and both Sri Lanka A and Bangladesh A have named strong sides. Bangladesh A have some consistent domestic performers in their ranks while Sri Lanka A are the hosts and they will have the home advantage. They have some quality names in their ranks as well.

SL-A vs BN-A, Match Details

The first match of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 between Sri Lanka A and Bangladesh A will be played on July 13th 2023 at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. The game is set to take place at 10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SL-A vs BN-A

Date & Time: July 13th 2023, 10 AM IST

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo is usually a good one to bat on. There is likely to be assistance for the spinners and the seamers may just get a bit of movement early on with the new ball.

SL-A vs BN-A Probable Playing 11 today

Sri Lanka A Team News

No major injury concerns.

Sri Lanka A Probable Playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Lasith Croospulle, Lahiru Udara (wk), Ashen Bandara, Janith Liyanage, Sahan Arachchige, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana

Bangladesh A Team News

No major injury concerns.

Bangladesh A Probable Playing XI: Naim Sheikh, Zakir Hasan (wk), Saif Hassan (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Akbar Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Today’s SL-A vs BN-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Zakir Hasan

Zakir Hasan has been in top form in the recent past. He played five games in the Dhaka Premier Division 50-over league and he made 223 runs which included one ton and one fifty.

Top Batter Pick

Naim Sheikh

Naim Sheikh finished at the top of the run charts in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League recently. He amassed 932 runs at an average of 71.69 and had a strike-rate of 91.64. He struck 10 half-centuries along with one hundred.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sahan Arachchige

Sahan Arachchige can be effective with both bat and ball. The left-hander struck two half-centuries for Sri Lanka A against South Africa A last month and also took three wickets. He also top-scored with 57 in the final of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers.

Top Bowler Pick

Dilshan Madushanka

Dilshan Madushanka has an excellent record in List ‘A’ cricket. The left-arm fast bowler has returned with 27 wickets in 13 games at an economy rate of 5.04. He took eight wickets in four games in the World Cup Qualifiers recently.

SL-A vs BN-A match captain and vice-captain choices

Avishka Fernando

Avishka Fernando has been a consistent performer in the 50-over format. He has a career List ‘A’ average of 38.61 and he strikes at 94.14. He has recorded eight hundreds as well.

Saif Hassan

Saif Hassan can have a significant all-round impact. In the Dhaka Division League, he got 630 runs in 16 matches and took 11 wickets at an economy rate of 4.35. His overall List ‘A’ average reads 38.89 with eight hundreds and 24 fifties.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SL-A vs BN-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Dilshan Madushanka (SL-A)

Saif Hassan (BN-A)

Avishka Fernando (SL-A)

Sahan Arachchige (SL-A)

Naim Sheikh (BN-A)

SL-A vs BN-A match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and quality top-order batters and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Naim Sheikh, Saif Hassan, Avishka Fernando, Sahan Arachchige and Dushan Hemantha will be the ones to watch out for.

SL-A vs BN-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A - ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Zakir Hasan

Batters: Avishka Fernando, Naim Sheikh, Ashen Bandara

All-rounders: Saif Hassan, Mahedi Hasan, Sahan Arachchige, Dushan Hemantha

Bowlers: Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana

SL-A vs BN-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A - ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Zakir Hasan, Lahiru Udara

Batters: Avishka Fernando, Naim Sheikh, Ashen Bandara

All-rounders: Saif Hassan, Sahan Arachchige

Bowlers: Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

