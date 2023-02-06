SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd Unofficial Test

Sri Lanka A (SL-A) will be up against the England Lions (EN-A) in the second unofficial Test at the Galle International Stadium on Tuesday, February 7. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The first unofficial Test between the two sides ended in a draw. Sri Lanka A were guilty of batting for too long in their first innings and failed to capitalize despite scoring over 600 runs. England found it more difficult to bat as the track worsened but managed to grind out a draw.

SL-A vs EN-A Match Details, 2nd Unofficial Test

The second unofficial Test between Sri Lanka A and the England Lions will be played on February 7 at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. The match is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-A vs EN-A, 2nd Unofficial Test

Date and Time: 7th February 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

Live Streaming and Broadcast: No telecast

SL-A vs EN-A Pitch Report

The first unofficial Test held at the venue proved to be a high-scoring encounter with Sri Lanka A scoring over 600 runs in their first innings. The track got more difficult to bat on as the match progressed and that trend is expected to continue.

SL-A vs EN-A probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka A injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Sri Lanka A Probable Playing 11

Nishan Madushka, Oshada Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nipun Dananjaya (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Amshi de Silva, Lasith Embuldeniya, Milan Rathnayake.

England Lions injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

England Lions Probable Playing 11

Alex Lees, Haseeb Hameed (c), Tom Haines, Tom Abell, Josh Bohannon, Jack Haynes, Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Patterson-White, Matthew Fisher, Jack Carson, Sam Cook.

SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

J Bohannon (1 match, 99 runs, Average: 49.50)

J Bohannon scored 99 runs across two innings in the first unofficial Test and will be keen to add to his tally in the upcoming game.

Top Batter pick

O Fernando (1 match, 135 runs, Average: 67.50)

O Fernando looked in great touch with the bat in the first game, amassing 135 runs in total.

Top All-rounder pick

N Dananjaya (1 match, 143 runs, Average: 71.50)

N Dananjaya provided plenty of impetus to Sri Lanka A's batting unit, managing 143 runs in the first unofficial Test.

Top Bowler pick

L Manasinghe (1 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 35.00)

L Manasinghe scalped four wickets at an average of 35 in the opening game.

SL-A vs EN-A match captain and vice-captain choices

N Madushka

N Madushka finished as the top run-scorer in the first Test with 242 runs across two innings. He should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 fantasy team.

L Patterson-White

L Patterson-White picked up the most wickets in the first unofficial Test, dismissing a total of six batters. He also scored 66 runs across two innings.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points N Madushka 242 runs 311 points L Manasinghe 99 runs and 4 wickets 215 points L Patterson-White 66 runs and 6 wickets 192 points N Dananjaya 143 runs 189 points M Fisher 54 runs and 5 wickets 172 points

SL-A vs EN-A match expert tips

N Madushka was simply unstoppable with the bat and will be looking to play a big knock once again in the second unofficial Test between SL-A and EN-A.

SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd Unofficial Test, Head to Head League

SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Prediction Team, 2nd Unofficial Test, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: N Madushka (c), J Bohannon

Batters: O Fernando, H Hameed, A Lees

All-rounders: L Patterson-White (vc), N Dananjaya, T Haines

Bowlers: L Manasinghe, M Fisher, L Embuldeniya

SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd Unofficial Test, Grand League

SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Prediction Team, 2nd Unofficial Test, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: N Madushka

Batters: O Fernando, H Hameed, N Fernando

All-rounders: L Patterson-White, N Dananjaya (vc), T Haines

Bowlers: L Manasinghe (c), M Fisher, L Embuldeniya, J Carson

