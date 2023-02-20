SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sri Lanka A vs England Lions, 3rd ODI

Sri Lanka A (SL-A) will square off against England Lions (EN-A) in the third ODI of the Sri Lanka A vs England Lions at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday, February 21. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for the third ODI.

The unofficial ODI series is currently tied at 1-1 and heading into the series decider. Sri Lanka won the first match in grand style. They batted first and got a huge score of 315/7 on the board before winning the match by 86 runs. However, England bounced back in the second ODI and bundled out the hosts for just 230, a target they got to with four wickets left and nearly 10 overs to spare.

Both teams will look to come out all guns blazing in the final game and win the three-match series.

SL-A vs EN-A Match Details, 3rd ODI

The third ODI of Sri Lanka A vs England Lions will be played on February 21 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match is set to take place at 10.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-A vs EN-A, Sri Lanka A vs England Lions, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: February 21, 2023, 10.00 am IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Live Streaming and Broadcast: No telecast

SL-A vs EN-A Pitch Report

The wicket at the R Premadasa Stadium has been a decent surface to bat on and batters will enjoy it as the game progresses. Meanwhile, spin bowlers could prove crucial in the middle overs of the contest.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 272.5

Average second innings score: 230

SL-A vs EN-A Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Sri Lanka A: W-L

England Lions: L-W

SL-A vs EN-A probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka A Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Sri Lanka A Probable Playing 11

Lasith Croospulle, Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Sadeera Samarawickrama (c & wk), Sahan Arachchige, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, and Kavishka Anjula.

England Lions Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

England Lions Probable Playing 11

Jack Haynes, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest, James Rew, Jordan Cox (wk), Matt Critchley, Brydon Carse, Sam Hain, Saqib Mahmood, Mason Crane, and Sam Cook.

SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Samarawickrama (2 matches, 114 runs, Average: 57.00)

S Samarawickrama is a wonderful wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the highest run-scorer in the series, with 114 runs in two matches at an average of 57. He has the highest score of 74.

Top Batter pick

T Prest (2 matches, 94 runs, Average: 47.00)

T Prest has also been reliable for England and has shown good signs in the middle order. He has made 94 runs in two games.

Top All-rounder pick

S Arachgige (2 matches, 66 runs and 2 wickets)

S Arachgige could prove to be influential in this match. He has slammed 66 runs at an average of 33 and also has two wickets to his name.

Top Bowler pick

S Cook (2 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.77)

S Cook has mostly been good with the ball for England. He has scalped three wickets in two games at a bowling average of 28.66.

SL-A vs EN-A match captain and vice-captain choices

D Hemantha

D Hemantha is the leading wicket-taker in the series and has been the best bowler by some distance. He has already scalped eight wickets in two matches at an average of 12.37 and has registered a best spell of 5/43. He should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Fantasy Team.

J Bethell

J Bethell is the second-highest wicket-taker in the series. He has picked up four wickets in two matches at an average of 26.25. Bethell has also scored 69 runs at an average of 34.50.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points D Hemantha 8 wickets 251 points J Bethell 69 runs and 4 wickets 224 points S Samarawickrama 114 runs 172 points T Prest 94 runs 151 points S Arachgige 66 runs and 2 wickets 147 points

SL-A vs EN-A match expert tips

D Hemantha has been in excellent form and has also been consistent with the ball. He could prove to be a safe captaincy pick.

SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd ODI, Head to Head League

SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Samarawickrama

Batters: T Prest, L Croospulle, N Fernando, A Mathews

All-rounders: D Hemantha, J Bethell, S Arachgige, D Wellalage

Bowlers: S Cook, M Crane

SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd ODI, Grand League

SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Samarawickrama, J Cox

Batters: T Prest, L Croospulle, N Fernando, A Mathews

All-rounders: D Hemantha, J Bethell, S Arachgige

Bowlers: S Cook, M Crane

