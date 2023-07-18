SL-A vs OMN-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Match 10

Sri Lanka A (SL-A) will take on Oman A (OMN-A) in the 10th Match of the ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama in Colombo on Tuesday, July 18. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SL-A vs OMN-A Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Both Sri Lanka A and Oman A are struggling to book their spot in the next round of the tournament. While Sri Lanka have managed a victory in two matches, Oman have lost both their games. The aim for the home team to make it to the next round will be to win this match by a big margin and hope that Afghanistan lose their match against Bangladesh.

It will be a great contest as Sri Lanka will be desperate to deliver a clinical performance here.

SL-A vs OMN-A Match Details

The 10th Match of the ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be played on July 18 at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama in Colombo. The match will commence at 2.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SL-A vs OMN-A, Match 10, ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Date and Time: July 18, 2023, Tuesday; 2.00 pm IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo

SL-A vs OMN-A Probable Playing XIs

SL-A Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SL-A Probable Playing XIs

Avishka Fernando, L Croospulle, Minod Bhanuka (wk), P Sooriyabandara, S Arachchige, A Bandara, Dunith Wellalage (c), Chamika Karunaratne, D Hemantha, L Samarakoon, and Binur Fernando.

OMN-A Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

OMN-A Probable Playing XI

Kashyap Prajapati, A Rauf Atta Ullah (c), A Ilyas Sulehri, A Khan, S Pal, S Khan, W Ali, Fayyaz Butt, J Odedra, Kaleemullah, and Bilal Khan.

SL-A vs OMN-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Minod Bhanuka

Minod Bhanuka has played a match-defining knock in the tournament. He has been in good touch with the bat and will be a great pick for the match.

Batter - Avishka Fernando

Avishka Fernando is a talented top-order batter. He has the ability to bat long and anchor the innings for his team. Avishka would be a very good choice from the batters category for this match.

All-rounder - A Ilyas

A Ilyas is one of the prime stays of the Oman team. He can deliver in pressure situations with both the bat and the ball. Ilyas will be a prime pick from the all-rounder section.

Bowler - Dunith Wellalage

Dunith Wellalage is the leader of the pack and is the main bowler for this team. Wellalage has the ability to pick up wickets at important stages and that makes him a great choice for the match.

SL-A vs OMN-A match captain and vice-captain choices

Minod Bhanuka

Minod Bhanuka has been in good form in the tournament with the bat. His excellent average of 136.5 points per match makes Bhanuka a brilliant choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

D Hemantha

D Hemantha has been doing a good job with the ball consistently. He was also seen performing with the bat in the last match. The opportunity that Hemantha gives to multiply points in both innings of the match makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for SL-A vs OMN, Match 10

Minod Bhanuka

Avishka Fernando

A Ilyas

D Hemantha

Dunith Wellalage

IN-A vs NEP Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the R.Premadasa Stadium will be favourable for the team batting first. As the match progresses, the spinners will play a big role in the match. Top-order batters and spin bowlers will be the prime picks for the match. However, the opening bowlers of the Pakistan A team might be the differential picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

SL-A vs OMN-A Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, Head-to-head Team

SL-A vs OMN-A Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Minod Bhanuka

Batters: A Fernando, A Bandara, S Khan-II

All-rounders: A Ilyas, D Hemantha, C Karunaratne, S Arachchige

Bowlers: B Fernando, D Wellalage, F Butt

SL-A vs OMN-A Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, Grand League Team

SL-A vs OMN-A Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Minod Bhanuka

Batters: A Fernando, A Bandara, S Khan-II

All-rounders: A Ilyas, D Hemantha, C Karunaratne, S Arachchige

Bowlers: B Fernando, D Wellalage, F Butt