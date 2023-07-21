SL-A vs PK-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Semi Final 1

The first Semi-Final match of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup will see Sri Lanka A (SL-A) squaring off against Pakistan A (PK-A) at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground in Colombo on Friday, July 21.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SL-A vs PK-A Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Sri Lanka A have won two of their last three matches of the season. Pakistan A, too, have won two of their last three matches of the tournament. Sri Lanka A will give it their all to win the match, but Pakistan A are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SL-A vs PK-A Match Details

The first Semi-Final match of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be played on July 21 at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground in Colombo. The game is set to take place at 10:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-A vs PK-A, Semi Final 1

Date and Time: July 21, 2023, 10:00 am IST

Venue: Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. You might expect a high-scoring match today. The last match played on this pitch was between India A and Pakistan A, where a total of 415 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

SL-A vs PK-A Form Guide

SL-A - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

PK-A - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

SL-A vs PK-A Probable Playing XI

SL-A Playing XI

No injury updates

Avishka Fernando, Lasith Croospulle, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Lahiru Samarakoon, Sahan Arachchige, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage (c), Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan

PK-A Playing XI

No injury updates

Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Haseebullah Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris (c and wk), Qasim Akram, Mubasir Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shahnawaz Dahani

SL-A vs PK-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Bhanuka

M Bhanuka is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Haris is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Fernando

A Fernando and S Farhan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. P Sooriyabandara played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Q Akram

Q Akram and D Hemantha are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. C Karunaratne is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Wasim

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Dahani and M Wasim. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. D Wellalage is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SL-A vs PK-A match captain and vice-captain choices

Q Akram

Q Akram will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 245 points in the last two matches of the season.

C Karunaratne

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make C Karunaratne the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 250 points in the last three matches of the season.

5 Must-Picks for SL-A vs PK-A, Semi Final 1

M Bhanuka

C Karunaratne

Q Akram

M Wasim

D Wellalage

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Bhanuka

Batters: A Fernando, S Farhan, P Sooriyabandara

All-rounders: Q Akram, K Ghulam, D Hemantha, C Karunaratne

Bowlers: M Wasim, S Dahani, D Wellalage

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Bhanuka

Batters: A Fernando, S Farhan

All-rounders: Q Akram, C Karunaratne, L Samarakoon

Bowlers: M Wasim, S Dahani, D Wellalage, P Madushan, S Muqeem