SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Unofficial Test

Sri Lanka A (SL-A) will lock horns with Pakistan Shaheens (PKS) in the first unofficial Test of the two-game series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Balagolla on Thursday.

Sri Lanka A are meeting Pakistan Shaheens for the first time since 2016 when they played a couple of unofficial Test matches. In the first game, Sri Lanka A won the contest by 33 runs. However, Pakistan Shaheens bounced back to emerge victorious by eight wickets in the second Test.

SL-A vs PKS Probable Playing 11 Today

SL-A XI

S Samarawickrama (WK), Oshada Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Nipun Dananjaya, Duvindu Thilakaratne, Lahiru Samarakoon, Chamika Gunasekara, Sahan Arachchige, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lakshan

PKS XI

Saud Shakeel, Haider Ali, Abbas Afridi, Kamran Ghulam, Ahmed Safi, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Haris (WK), Naseem Shah, Khurram Shehzad, Qasim Akram, Agha Salman

Match Details

SL-A vs PKS, 1st Unofficial Test

Date and Time: 28th October 2021, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Balagolla.

Pitch Report

The track at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. While the pacers will get some movement early on, the spinners will also come into play as the match progresses. The batters, meanwhile, will have to spend some time in the middle before opening up. The team winning the toss should look to bat first as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the sides batting first.

Today’s SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sadeera Samarawickrama: Samarawickrama is a quality batter who can consistently score runs for his side. He has managed to amass 3133 runs in 54 first-class matches at an average of 34.40.

Batters

Saud Shakeel: Shakeel could play a crucial role the Pakistan Shaheens, having scored 3223 runs in 46 first-class matches.

Oshada Fernando: Fernando is a reliable batter who has some international experience under his belt. He has scored 5024 runs in 82 matches in his first-class career.

All-rounders

Agha Salman: Salman can help you fetch some points with his all-round abilities. He has amassed 3656 runs while also picking up 80 wickets in 62 first-class matches.

Sahan Arachchige: Arachchige is a handy all-rounder whose bowling ability adds balance and depth to the Sri Lanka A team. He has scored 1242 runs and scalped seven wickets in 28 first-class matches.

Bowlers

Asitha Fernando: Fernando has scalped 120 wickets in 39 first-class games. He can prove to be a great utility pick for this match.

Naseem Shah: Shah is a genuine wicket-taker who can trouble the Sri Lankan batters in this game. He has picked up 70 wickets in 22 first-class matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in SL-A vs PKS Dream11 prediction team

Sadeera Samarawickrama (SL-A)

Saud Shakeel (PKS)

Oshada Fernando (SL-A)

Agha Salman (PKS)

Asitha Fernando (SL-A)

Important Stats for SL-A vs PKS Dream11 prediction team

Sadeera Samarawickrama: 3133 runs in 54 matches; SR - 72.00

Saud Shakeel: 3223 runs in 46 matches; SR - 52.40

Oshada Fernando: 5024 runs in 82 matches; SR - 59.50

Agha Salman: 3656 runs and 80 wickets in 62 matches; SR - 58.00 and ER - 3.12

Asitha Fernando: 120 wickets in 39 matches; ER - 3.64

SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Prediction Today

SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan Shaheens Tour of Sri Lanka

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Nipun Dananjaya, Oshada Fernando, Agha Salman, Sahan Arachchige, Qasim Akram, Khurram Shehzad, Asitha Fernando, Naseem Shah.

Captain: Sahan Arachchige. Vice-captain: Khurram Shehzad.

SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan Shaheens Tour of Sri Lanka

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Haris, Saud Shakeel, Nipun Dananjaya, Oshada Fernando, Sahan Arachchige, Qasim Akram, Chamika Gunasekera, Vishwa Fernando Khurram Shehzad, Lasith Embuldeniya, Naseem Shah.

Captain: Saud Shakeel. Vice-captain: Sahan Arachchige.

Edited by Samya Majumdar