SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd Unofficial Test

Sri Lanka A (SL-A) will lock horns with Pakistan Shaheens (PKS) in the second unofficial Test of the two-game series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Balagolla on Thursday.

The previous unofficial Test between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan Shaheens ended in a draw. The hosts were bowled out for just 141 runs in the first innings. In response, Pakistan Shaheens scored 324 runs before declaring. Sri Lanka A were batting for 144/2 in the second innings when play was interrupted by rain.

SL-A vs PKS Probable Playing 11 Today

SL-A XI

Asitha Fernando, Nuwanindu-Fernando, Shammu Ashan, Lasith Embuldeniya, Sadeera Samarawickrama (C & WK), Oshada Fernando, Suminda Lakshan, Nishan Madushka, Kamil Mishara, Nipun Dananjaya, Vishwa Fernando

PKS XI

Mohammad Haris (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Saud Shakeel (C), Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Abrar Ahmed, Abdullah Shafique, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Arshad Iqbal, Omair Bin Yousuf

Match Details

SL-A vs PKS, Unofficial 2nd Test, Pakistan Shaheens Tour of Sri Lanka

Date and Time: 4th November 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Balagolla.

Pitch Report

The track at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. While the pacers will get some movement early on, the spinners will also come into play as the match progresses. The batters, meanwhile, will have to spend some time in the middle before opening up. The team winning the toss should look to bat first as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the sides batting first.

Today’s SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sadeera Samarawickrama: Samarawickrama is a quality batter who can consistently score runs. Although he failed to contribute in the previous match, scoring only one, he can't be overlooked at any cost.

Batters

Saud Shakeel: Shakeel can play a crucial role for Pakistan Shaheens and is expected to contribute well in the upcoming game. He scored 118 runs in the previous match.

Kamil Mishara: Mishara is a reliable batter who scored 118 runs in the last game. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

All-rounders

Qasim Akram: Akram can provide you with some valuable points with his all-round abilities. He scalped a wicket in the previous match at an economy of 4.35.

Suminda Lakshan: Lakshan is a handy all-rounder whose bowling ability adds balance and depth to the Sri Lanka A team. He scored 17 runs in the previous match, but failed to perform with the ball.

Bowlers

Vishwa Fernando: Fernando is capable of playing a major role with his economical spells and wicket-taking ability. Although he went wicketless in the first unofficial Test, he managed to score 30 runs.

Naseem Shah: Shah is a genuine wicket-taker who can trouble the Sri Lanka A batters. He scalped five wickets in the previous match at an economy rate of 3.78.

Top 5 best players to pick in SL-A vs PKS Dream11 prediction team

Kamil Mishara (SL-A) - 154 points

Saud Shakeel (PKS) - 143 points

Omair Bin Yousuf (PKS) - 112 points

Naseem Shah (PKS) - 108 points

Kamran Ghulam (PKS) - 89 points

Important Stats for SL-A vs PKS Dream11 prediction team

Kamil Mishara: 118 runs in 1 match; SR - 75.64

Saud Shakeel: 118 runs in 1 match; SR - 52.91

Omair Bin Yousuf: 93 runs in 1 match; SR - 37.20

Naseem Shah: 5 wickets in 1 match; ER - 3.78

Kamran Ghulam: 58 runs in 1 match; SR - 49.15

SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Prediction Today

SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan Shaheens Tour of Sri Lanka

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Oshada Fernando, Kamil Mishara, Qasim Akram, Suminda Lakshan, Vishwa Fernando, Khurram Shehzad, Asitha Fernando, Naseem Shah.

Captain: Saud Shakeel. Vice-captain: Sadeera Samarawickrama.

SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan Shaheens Tour of Sri Lanka

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Saud Shakeel, Omair Bin Yousuf, Nuwanindu-Fernando, Kamil Mishara, Qasim Akram, Suminda Lakshan, Vishwa Fernando, Khurram Shehzad, Lasith Embuldeniya, Naseem Shah.

Captain: Khurram Shehzad. Vice-captain: Saud Shakeel.

Edited by Samya Majumdar