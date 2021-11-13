SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Pakistan Shaheens in Sri Lanka 2021 Second Unofficial ODI

Sri Lanka A will take on Pakistan Shaheens in the second unofficial ODI of the Pakistan Shaheens in Sri Lanka 2021 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Saturday.

After losing the previous match by six wickets, Sri Lanka A will be out to exact revenge, and stay the series. Pakistan Shaheens' bowling has ran riot against Sri Lanka's top order, so the hosts will have to put on a more commendable batting effort this time around.

Pakistan Shaheens' exceptional pace-bowling could be their biggest strength once again in this game. The visitors defeated the hosts by six wickets in the first match, and would love to wrap up the series with a victory in this game.

SL-A vs PKS Probable Playing XIs

SL-A XI

Lahiru Udara (wk), Lasith Croospulle, Kamindu Mendis (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ashen Bandara, Sahan Arachchige, Pulina Tharanga, Lahiru Samarakoon, Shiran Fernando, Kalana Perera, Ashian Daniel.

PKS XI

Omair Bin Yousuf, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel (c), Agha Salman, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Taha Khan, Mohammad Haris, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: SL-A vs PKS, Pakistan Shaheens in Sri Lanka 2021 Second Unofficial ODI.

Date and Time: 13th November, 2021; 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

Pitch Report

The bowlers dominated the previous game played on this track. Batters will have to bide their time before playing their strokes. A score of 250 runs is expected to be a par one at this venue.

Today's SL-A vs PKS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Samarawickrama is a phenomenal wicketkeeper batter, and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy side. The right-handed wicketkeeper is expected to play with responsibility.

Batters

Kamindu Mendis is a reputed batter, who's expected to play a key role for Sri Lanka A in this game. He scored 34 runs off 51 balls in his last match, top-scoring for his team. Kamindu Mendis will look for another big effort here.

All-rounders

P Tharanga is a fabulous all-round asset who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. He scored six runs, and picked up a solitary wicket in the first unofficial ODI.

Bowlers

Abbas Afridi was the star of the show for Pakistan Shaheens in the first unofficial ODI. He ran through the opposition batting lineup, and made excellent use of his pace and energy. Afridi picked up four wickets in that contest.

Khurram Shehzad, meanwhile, also had a massive role in Pakistan Shaheens' win in the previous game. He formed an excellent partnership with Afridi and Shehzad, and dismissed three batters in that game.

Five best players to pick in SL-A vs PKS Dream11 prediction team

Abbas Afridi (PKS) – 152 points.

Khurram Shehzad (PKS) – 111 points .

Naseem Shah (PKS) – 82 points.

Omair Yousuf (PKS) – 56 points.

Kamindu Mendis (SL-A) – 43 points.

Key stats for SL-A vs PKS Dream11 prediction team

Abbas Afridi: 4 wickets.

Khurram Shehzad: 3 wickets.

Naseem Shah: 2 wickets.

Omair Yousuf: 38 runs.

Kamindu Mendis: 34 runs.

SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Prediction Today

SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Samarawickrama, O B Yousuf, K Mendis, A Salman, S Shakeel, L Samarakoon, S Arachchige, P Tharanga, A Afridi, K Shehzad, N Shah.

Captain: A Afridi. Vice-Captain: K Mendis.

SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Samarawickrama, L Udara, O B Yousuf, K Mendis, A Salman, L Samarakoon, S Arachchige, P Tharanga, A Afridi, K Shehzad, N Shah.

Captain: N Shah. Vice-Captain: P Tharanga.

