SL-L vs EN-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Road Safety World Series Match - Mar 14, 2021

Sri Lanka Legends will face England Legends in the 14th match of the Road Safety World Series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday.

Sri Lanka Legends are having a tremendous season so far. They have won four of their five matches and are placed second in the points table. They will come into this match high on confidence after winning their last match against Bangladesh Legends by 42 runs.

They will also be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum in this upcoming match.

England Legends, on the other hand, have won two of their three matches and are currently placed fourth in the Road Safety World Series points table. They lost their last match against South Africa Legends by 8 wickets. They will look to learn from their mistakes in the previous match.

We can expect a thrilling contest between these two supreme sides on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Sri Lanka Legends

Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Ajantha Mendis, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Dhammika Prasad, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Malinda Warnapura and Dulanjana Wijesinghe.

England Legends

Kevin Pietersen (C), Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Monty Panesar, Chris Tremlett, Kabir Ali, Gavin Hamilton, Chris Schofield, Jonathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom, Usman Afzaal, Matthew Hoggard, James Tredwell, James Tindall and Darren Maddy.

Predicted Playing-11s

Sri Lanka Legends

Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga (WK), Chamara Silva, Farveez Maharoof, Dulanjana Wijesinghe, Russel Arnold, Nuwan Kulasekara, Malinda Warnapura, Dhammika Prasad, Thilan Thushara.

England Legends

Philip Mustard (WK), Kevin Pietersen (C), Usman Afzaal, Darren Maddy, Jim Troughton, Chris Schofield, Kabir Ali, Chris Tremlett, James Tredwell, Ryan Sidebottom, Monty Panesar.

Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends, Match 14

Date: 14th March 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium is a balanced one with an average first innings score of 145 runs. The pacers will get some movement early on with the new ball. But once the batsmen get settled, they can score easily. The bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and length to survive on this track. The chasing teams have won the majority of the games so the captain winning the toss will look to field first.

SL-L vs EN-L Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Upul Tharanga, Philip Mustard, Sanath Jayasuriya, Darren Maddy, Kevin Pietersen, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Farveez Maharoof, Usman Afzaal, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chris Schofield, Monty Panesar.

Captain: Tillakaratne Dilshan. Vice-Captain: Kevin Pietersen.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Kevin Pietersen, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Farveez Maharoof, Usman Afzaal, James Tredwell, Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Kulasekara, Monty Panesar.

Captain: Tillakaratne Dilshan. Vice-Captain: Sanath Jayasuriya.