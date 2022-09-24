SL-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Road Safety T20 World Series 2022, Match 16

Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) will take on New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) in the 16th match of the Road Safety T20 World Series 2022 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Saturday, September 24. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SL-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 16.

Sri Lanka Legends have been the most dominant team in the competition so far. They have won all three of their matches in style and currently top the standings with 12 points. Sri Lanka defeated South Africa Legends by 11 runs in their most recent match.

On the other hand, New Zealand Legends are fourth in the table. They have just one win from their four matches but two games have ended without a result. They have eight points to their name, and New Zealand Legends' last game got abandoned without a ball being bowled.

SL-L vs NZ-L Match Details, Match 16

The 16th match of the Road Safety T20 World Series 2022 will be played on September 24, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun. The match is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-L vs NZ-L, Road Safety T20 World Series 2022, Match 16

Date and Time: September 24, 2022, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SL-L vs NZ-L Pitch Report

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is well suited to batting in the T20 format of the game. The pace bowlers are likely to find more assistance with the new ball, while spinners can prove to be important in the middle overs.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 170

Average second innings score: 130

SL-L vs NZ-L Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Sri Lanka Legends: W-W-W

New Zealand Legends: NR-W-L

SL-L vs NZ-L probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka Legends Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Sri Lanka Legends Probable Playing 11

Dilshan Munaweera, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Jeevan Mendis, Chamara Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara and Ishan Jayaratne.

New Zealand Legends Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

New Zealand Legends Probable Playing 11

Jamie How, Anton Devcich, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor (c), Gareth Hopkins (wk), Scott Styris, Neil Broom, Kyle Mills, Hamish Bennett, Jason Spice, and James Franklin.

SL-L vs NZ-L Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Upul Tharanga (3 matches, 62 runs, Average: 31)

Upul Tharanga is a pretty solid wicketkeeper choice for your SL-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 62 runs in three matches at an average of 31.

Top Batter pick

Dilshan Munaweera (3 matches, 145 runs, Average: 72.50)

Dilshan Munaweera is the leading run-scorer in the competition. He has scored 145 runs in three matches at a splendid average of 72.50.

Top All-rounder pick

Chaturanga de Silva (3 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.54)

Chaturanga de Silva has done well with the ball. He has taken four wickets in just three matches at an economy rate of under six runs in an over.

Top Bowler pick

Nuwan Kulasekara (3 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.27)

Nuwan Kulasekara is the highest wicket-taker in the Road Safety World Series as things stand. He has a bowling average of 10 and an economy rate of 7.27.

SL-L vs NZ-L match captain and vice-captain choices

Tillakaratne Dilshan

Tillakaratne Dilshan has been in outstanding form with the bat. He has scored 123 runs in three matches at an average of 41 and a strike rate of over 155. Dilshan is the third-highest run-scorer in the competition and he has also taken a wicket. He could prove to be a fine multiplier pick for your SL-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Sanath Jayasuriya

Although his exploits with the ball are well recognized, Sanath Jayasuriya has been excellent with the ball in hand. He has picked up four wickets in just two matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SL-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Nuwan Kulasekara 8 wickets 264 points Tillakaratne Dilshan 123 runs and 1 wicket 238 points Jeevan Mendis 4 wickets 200 points Dilshan Munaweera 145 runs 185 points Sanath Jayasuriya 4 wickets 162 points

SL-L vs NZ-L match expert tips

In addition to Dilshan, Jayasuriya, Nuwan Kulasekara and Dilshan Munaweera can also prove to be worthy multiplier picks for your SL-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Fantasy Team

SL-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Head to Head League

SL-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Upul Tharanga

Batters: Dilshan Munaweera, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor

All-rounders: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaturanga de Silva

Bowlers: Nuwan Kulasekara, Jeevan Mendis, Kyle Mills, Hamish Bennett

SL-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Grand League

SL-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Upul Tharanga

Batters: Dilshan Munaweera, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor

All-rounders: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya

Bowlers: Nuwan Kulasekara, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Kyle Mills, Shane Bond

