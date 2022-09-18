SL-L vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Road Safety T20 World Series, Match 10

The 10th match of the Road Safety T20 World Series 2022 will see Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) take on South Africa Legends (SA-L) in Indore on Sunday, September 18. Ahead of this much-awaited match, here's everything you need to know about the SL-L vs SA-L Dream11 prediction.

Sri Lanka are one of the teams to beat with two wins in as many games. The likes of Tillakaratne Dilshan and Nuwan Kulasekara have been brilliant, coming up with big performances in both matches. As for South Africa, their last completed game ended in a thumping win for them against New Zealand. Although they will start as underdogs, South Africa have enough in the tank to give Sri Lanka a run for their money in what promises to be an entertaining game.

SL-L vs SA-L Match Details, Road Safety World Series T20 2022

The 10th match of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 has the Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends locking horns at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-L vs SA-L, Road Safety World Series T20 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: 18th September 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Live Streaming: Network18

SL-L vs SA-L Pitch Report

The pitch in Indore is a good one to bat on with the scoring rate in the previous game being 9.7 across both innings. The dimensions of the ground are on the shorter side, with the pacers being key. Both teams will ideally look to chase, but the pitch should not change much during the course of the game.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 1

1st-innings score: 98

2nd-innings score: 99

SL-L vs SA-L Form Guide

Sri Lanka Legends: W-W

South Africa Legends: L-W-NR

SL-L vs SA-L probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka Legends injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sri Lanka Legends.

Sri Lanka Legends probable playing 11

Dilshan Munaweera, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Jeevan Mendis, Chamara Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara and Ishan Jayaratne.

South Africa Legends injury/team news

No changes are expected.

South Africa Legends probable playing 11

Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk (wk), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Henry Davids, Jonty Rhodes (c), Johan Botha, Johan van der Wath, Eddie Leie, Makhaya Ntini/Thandi Tshabalala and Garnett Kruger.

SL-L vs SA-L Dream11 match top picks, Road Safety World Series T20

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Morne van Wyk (2 matches, 40 runs, Average: 20.00)

Although Morne van Wyk has looked in good touch in the competition, he has only scored 40 runs in two matches. However, he has a knack for scoring big runs and adds value with his glovework too, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Top Batter Pick

Dilshan Munaweera (2 matches, 119 runs, strike-rate: 112.26)

Dilshan Munaweera has been brilliant with the bat, scoring 119 runs in two matches. He has complemented Dilshan well at the top of the order. Given the form that he is in, Munaweera is a good pick for your SL-L vs SA-L Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Tillakaratne Dilshan (2 matches, 122 runs, strike-rate: 158.44)

Tillakaratne Dilshan has been the standout batter in the tournament. He has scored 112 runs in two matches, including a 56-ball 107 against Australia Legends. He has been decent with the ball as well, conceding just six runs per over. Given his all-round skillset, Dilshan is a must-have in your SL-L vs SA-L Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Johan Botha (2 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 12.50)

Johan Botha was sensational in South Africa's win over New Zealand, picking up four wickets and conceding just 11 runs. While his form bodes well, the conditions in Indore should play into his hands. With Botha likely to play a part with the bat too, he is a top pick for your SL-L vs SA-L Dream11 prediction team.

SL-L vs SA-L match captain and vice-captain choices

Tillakaratne Dilshan

Dilshan has been one of the star performers in tournaments featuring retired cricketers in recent times. He has already scored a hundred and is currently the top runscorer in the Road Safety Series this season. With Dilshan adding value with the ball too, he is a popular captaincy choice in your SL-L vs SA-L Dream11 prediction team.

Johan Botha

Johan Botha has looked the sharpest of South African players, even winning the Player of the Match award in their only win of the tournament. Botha is more than capable of scoring quick runs down the order as well, making him a viable captaincy pick.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SL-L vs SA-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats T Dilshan 122 runs in 2 matches Andrew Puttick 74 runs in 2 matches Nuwan Kulasekara 6 wickets in 2 matches Johan Botha 4 wickets in 2 matches Dilshan Munaweera 119 runs in 2 matches

SL-L vs SA-L match expert tips for Road Safety World Series T20

South Africa's batting unit has not looked convincing, with the bulk of the scoring being taken up the likes of Andrew Puttick and Morne van Wyk. This should open up opportunities for Isuru Udana and Nuwan Kulasekara, who have been good in the competition. Given the conditions on offer, they should be good additions to your SL-L vs SA-L Dream11 prediction teams.

SL-L vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction Today (Road Safety World Series T20)

SL-L vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SL-L vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: U Tharanga, M van Wyk

Batters: S Jayasuriya, A Puttick, D Munaweera, A Gunaratne

All-rounders: T Dilshan (c), A Petersen

Bowlers: N Kulasekara, J Botha (vc), I Udana

SL-L vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SL-L vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: U Tharanga

Batters: S Jayasuriya, A Puttick, D Munaweera, H Davids, J Rhodes, J Rudolph

All-rounders: T Dilshan (vc)

Bowlers: N Kulasekara, J Botha, I Udana (c)

