SL-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Road Safety World Series Match - Mar 19th, 2021

Semifinal 2 of the 2020-21 Road Safety World Series has Sri Lanka Legends taking on the South Africa Legends in Raipur on Friday.

The Sri Lankan Legends have been the team to beat with five wins in six league games. Their opener, Tillakaratne Dilshan, has been on fire with 232 runs and 12 wickets to show for his efforts.

With the likes of Upul Tharanga and Russell Arnold also chipping in with handy contributions, it is hard to look past the Sri Lankans in this fixture.

However, the South African Legends have found their feet in this competition. Although they started the series slowly, their openers Andrew Puttick and Morne van Wyk have done well to hand South Africa a semi-final berth.

Their bowlers are also in good form, with Tshabalala and Ntini picking up nine wickets between them. All in all, the South Africans have a well balanced side that is capable of upsetting the Sri Lankans in this encounter.

Although Dilshan and co. have momentum and form on their side, they are in for a stern test against a well-oiled South Africa Legends side.

Nevertheless, we should be in for an entertaining game of cricket as either side eyes a place in the all-important final of the 2020-21 Road Safety World Series.

Squads to choose from

Sri Lanka Legends

Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Ajantha Mendis, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Dhammika Prasad, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Malinda Warnapura and Dulanjana Wijesinghe.

South Africa Legends

Jonty Rhodes (C), Morne van Wyk, Garnett Kruger, Roger Telemachus, Justin Kemp, Alviro Petersen, Nantie Hayward, Andrew Puttick, Loots Bosman, Zander de Bruyn, Thandi Tshabalala, Monde Zondeki, Makhaya Ntini, Lloyd Norris-Jones

Predicted Playing XI

Sri Lanka Legends

Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga (WK), Chamara Silva, Farveez Maharoof, Dulanjana Wijesinghe, Russel Arnold, Nuwan Kulasekara, Malinda Warnapura, Dhammika Prasad, Thilan Thushara.

South Africa Legends

Loots Bosman, Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk (WK), Zander de Bruyn, Roger Telemachus, Jonty Rhodes/ Justin Kemp, Thandi Tshabalala, Makhaya Ntini, Garnett Kruger and Monde Zondeki

Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends, 2nd Semifinal

Date: March 19, 2021, at 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards, with over 400 runs being scored in the previous game in Raipur. There isn't much help on offer for the bowlers, although change of pace is a viable ploy as the match progresses.

Wickets in hand will be key for either side, with both sides likely to target a score above 180 if they were to bat first.

Having said that, both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, although the conditions should remain the same throughout the match.

SL-L vs SA-L Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SL-L vs SA-L Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: U Tharanga, A Puttick, M van Wyk, A Petersen, C Silva, R Arnold, T Dilshan, Z de Bruyn, T Tshabalala, G Kruger and T Thusara

Captain: T Dilshan, Vice-Captain: M van Wyk

Fantasy Suggestion #2: U Tharanga, A Puttick, F Maharoof, A Petersen, C Silva, R Arnold, T Dilshan, Z de Bruyn, T Tshabalala, G Kruger and D Prasad

Captain: T Dilshan, Vice-Captain: A Puttick