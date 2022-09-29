SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Road Safety T20 World Series, Semi-Final 2

The second semi-final of the Road Safety T20 World Series 2022 will see Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) take on South Africa Legends (SA-L) in Raipur on Thursday, September 29. Ahead of this much-awaited match, here's everything you need to know about the SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction.

Sri Lanka have been the team to beat in this competition, winning all four of their matches so far. The likes of Dilshan and Jayasuriya have impressed with the bat and ball, respectively. While Sri Lanka will start as the clear favorites, West Indies have also had their moments in the tournament. They boast some firepower in the batting unit, with Dwayne Smith leading the way. With both teams eyeing a place in the final, an entertaining game beckons in Raipur.

SL-L vs WI-L Match Details, Road Safety World Series T20 2022

The second semi-final of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 has the Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends locking horns at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-L vs WI-L, Road Safety World Series T20 2022, 2nd Semi-Final

Date and Time: 29th September 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Live Streaming: Network18

SL-L vs WI-L Pitch Report

The average first-innings total in Raipur in the tournament reads 186, suggesting a good batting track. The spinners have picked up more than 50 percent of the wickets in the two matches. Only three wickets have fallen across four innings in in the powerplay. Chasing would be the preferred option, with dew likely to come into play in the second innings.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 1

1st-innings score: 186

2nd-innings score: 154

SL-L vs WI-L Form Guide

Sri Lanka Legends: W-W-W-W

West Indies Legends: W-NR-W-NR-L

SL-L vs WI-L probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka Legends injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sri Lanka Legends.

Sri Lanka Legends probable playing 11

Mahela Udawatte, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Jeevan Mendis, Chamara Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara and Ishan Jayaratne.

West Indies Legends injury/team news

No changes are expected.

West Indies Legends probable playing 11

Dwayne Smith, William Perkins (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards (c), Danza Hyatt, Dave Mohammed, Jerome Taylor, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell, Sulieman Benn and Devendra Bishoo.

SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 match top picks, Road Safety World Series T20

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

William Perkins (3 matches, 75 runs, Average: 75.00)

William Perkins has done well for the Windies, scoring 75 runs in three matches so far. He has scored one fifty in two matches at the top of the order, holding him in good stead. With Perkins in good form, he should be a top pick for your SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Upul Tharanga (4 matches, 77 runs, Average: 25.67)

Upul Tharanga has been in decent form, scoring 77 runs in four matches. Although he has been batting in the middle order, Tharanga has a strike rate in excess of 120. With Tharanga due for a big performance, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Tillakaratne Dilshan (4 matches, 174 runs, strike-rate: 159.63)

Tillakaratne Dilshan has been the star of the show for Sri Lanka, scoring 174 runs in four matches. He has a strike rate of 159.63. He also picked four wickets in as many games. Given his all-round abilities, Dilshan is a must-have in your SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Krishmar Santokie (3 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 13.80)

Krishmar Santokie has been West Indies' best bowler in the tournament, picking up five wickets in three matches. He is averaging 13.80 and has impressed in both the powerplay and death overs. Given his variations and form, Santokie is a top pick for your SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction team.

SL-L vs WI-L match captain and vice-captain choices

Tillakaratne Dilshan

Tillakaratne Dilshan has stood out with both the bat and ball, scoring 174 runs and picking up four wickets. He has scored the only hundred in the competition and is striking at over 150. With the conditions suiting Dilshan, he should be a fine pick as captain or vice-captain in your SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction team.

Dwayne Smith

Dwayne Smith is West Indies' highest runscorer in the tournament with 189 runs in three matches. He has scores of 51, 73 and 65 in the Road Safety Series so far. He has added value with the ball too, making him a good captaincy choice for your SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats T Dilshan 174 runs in 4 matches Dwayne Smith 189 runs in 3 matches Nuwan Kulasekara 8 wickets in 3 matches Krishmar Santokie 5 wickets in 3 matches Sanath Jayasuriya 37(25) in the previous match

SL-L vs WI-L match expert tips for Road Safety World Series T20

Sanath Jayasuriya rolled back the clock with a vintage performance against the Bangladesh Legends, scoring 37 runs and picking up a wicket. Jayasuriya has done decently well with the ball, taking five wickets in three matches. If he manages to get going with the bat as well, Jaysuriya could be a good pick for your SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this SL-L vs WI-L match, click here!

SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: U Tharanga, W Perkins

Batters: N Deonarine, D Munaweera, A Gunaratne

All-rounders: T Dilshan (c), D Smith (vc), K Santokie

Bowlers: S Benn, I Udana, D Bishoo

SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: U Tharanga (vc)

Batters: N Deonarine, M Udawatte, A Gunaratne

All-rounders: T Dilshan, D Smith (c), K Santokie, S Jayasuriya

Bowlers: S Benn, J Mendis, D Bishoo

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far