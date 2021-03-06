SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Road Safety World Series Match - March 6th, 2021

Match 6 of the Road Safety World Series will see Sri Lanka Legends take on West Indies Legends on Saturday.

Sri Lanka Legends started their Road Safety World Series campaign by defeating Australia Legends. The Tillakaratne Dilshan-led team then lost to India Legends in their second game of the competition.

West Indies Legends, on the other hand, have lost both their matches in the Road Safety World Series so far, with India Legends and South Africa Legends handing them losses.

Both teams will be eager to win Friday's Road Safety World Series fixture at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Squads to choose from

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (Captain), Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Thilan Thushara, Nuwan Kulasekara, Russel Arnold, Ajantha Mendis, Farveez Maharoof, Sanath Jayasuriya, Manjula Prasad, Malinda Warnapura, Dammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Chamara Kapugedra, Dulanjana Wijesinghe

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (Captain), Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Dwayne Smith, Ryan Austin, William Perkins, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Pedro Collins, Ridley Jacobs, Narsingh Deonarine, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn

Predicted Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Thilan Thushara, Nuwan Kulasekara, Russel Arnold, Ajantha Mendis, Farveez Maharoof, Sanath Jayasuriya, Dammika Prasad, Rangana Herath.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (Captain), Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Dwayne Smith, Ryan Austin, William Perkins, Pedro Collins, Ridley Jacobs, Narsingh Deonarine, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn.

Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends, Match 6

Date & Time: 6th March 2021, 7:00 PM

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

Although the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium is yet to host any white-ball international games, it has served as a venue for six IPL matches.

Teams batting second have a better record here and both sides would want to bowl first upon winning the toss. Any score above 150 runs could be easily defended in Raipur.

Road Safety World Series Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SL-L vs WI-L)

SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Prediction - Road Safety World Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chamara Kapugedra, Brian Lara, William Perkins, Upul Tharanga, Sanath Jayasuriya, Carl Hooper, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Farveez Maharoof, Pedro Collins, Ajantha Mendis, Rangana Herath.

Captain: Tillakaratne Dilshan. Vice-captain: Brian Lara

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ridely Jacobs, Brian Lara, Dwayne Smith, Upul Tharanga, Sanath Jayasuriya, Russel Arnold, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Farveez Maharoof, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn, Ajantha Mendis.

Captain: Sanath Jayasuriya. Vice-captain: Ajantha Mendis