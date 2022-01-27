SL-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 World Cup 2022, Super League Quarter-final 4

The fourth quarter-final of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 has Sri Lanka U19 (SL-U19) taking on Afghanistan U19 (AF-U19) at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Thursday.

The Sri Lankans have been on a roll with three wins in three games at the World Cup. The likes of Dunith Wellalage and Shevon Daniel have been impressive and will look to fire the Sri Lankans into the semi-finals. However, they face a strong Afghanistan side, whose only loss came against tournament favorites Pakistan. Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, Sri Lanka's form should hand them the advantage.

SL-U19 vs AF-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

SL-U19 XI

Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Shevon Daniel, Sakuna Liyanage, Anjala Bandara (wk), Dunith Wellalage (c), Ranuda Somarathne, Raveen de Silva, Yasiru Rodrigo, Traveen Mathew and Matheesha Pathirana

AF-U19 XI

Bilal Sayedi, Nangyalai Khan, Allah Noor, Suliman Safi (c), Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Noor Ahmad, Abdul Hadi, Izharulhaq Naveed, Bilal Sami and Shahidullah Hasani

Match Details

SL-U19 vs AF-U19, U19 World Cup 2022, Super League, Quarter-Final 4

Date and Time: 27th January 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch is likely to be on the slower side. The pacers should get some swing early on, but run-scoring is relatively easier against the hard new ball. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down and bring the spinners into play. Both teams will ideally look to bat first and make good use of the batting conditions upfront, with 230-240 being par at the venue.

Today’s SL-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sakuna Liyanage: Although Sakuna Liyanage has shown flashes of brilliance in the Sri Lankan top order, he is due for a big knock at the World Cup. While he has looked a touch iffy against pace, his ability to play spin should hold him in good stead ahead of this much-awaited game.

Batter

Suliman Safi: Suliman Safi is one of the highest runscorers in the competition with the Afghan captain scoring 189 runs in three matches. Safi has looked good against both pace and spin. And given the form that he is in, Safi is a good addition to your SL-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Dunith Wellalage: Dunith Wellalage has been brilliant with the ball, accounting for 13 wickets in just three games. The Sri Lankan captain is also a decent bet with the bat, which adds more value to his case for inclusion in your SL-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Noor Ahmad: Noor Ahmad has led the Afghan bowling attack well with five wickets so far. The left-arm wrist spinner has some franchise league experience to fall back on with his variations being key in the middle order. With the pitch also slightly on the slower side, Noor should prove to be a handful for the Lankans.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Dunith Wellalage (SL-U19) - 516 points

Nangyalai Khan (AF-U19) - 330 points

Izharulhaq Naveed (AF-U19) - 275 points

Important stats for SL-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Suliman Safi - 189 runs in 3 matches in U-19 World Cup 2022, Average: 63.00

Dunith Wellagage - 13 wickets in 3 matches in U-19 World Cup 2022, Average: 7.23

Izharulhaq Naveed - 8 wickets in 3 matches in U-19 World Cup 2022, Average: 10.50

SL-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC U19 World Cup 2022)

SL-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Liyanage, A Noor, S Safi, S Rajapaksa, R Somarathne, D Wellalage, S Daniel, I Naveed, N Ahmad, M Pathirana and N Khan

Captain: N Khan. Vice-captain: D Wellalage.

SL-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Liyanage, B Sayeedi, S Safi, S Rajapaksa, R Somarathne, D Wellalage, C Wickramasinghe, B Sami, N Ahmad, M Pathirana and N Khan

Captain: D Wellalage. Vice-captain: B Sayeedi.

Edited by Samya Majumdar