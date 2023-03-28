SL-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Under 19 Tri Nations Series 2023, Match 6

The sixth game of the Under 19 Tri Nations Series 2023 will see Sri Lanka-U19 (SL-U19) square off against Afghanistan-U19 (AF-U19) at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, March 28. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SLU19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Sri Lanka have played three matches so far in the tournament and have managed to win only one. They are currently at the bottom of the table and will be eager to improve their position with a strong performance in this match.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have looked pretty decent. They have managed to win two out of three matches they have played so far in the tournament. They are currently at the top of the table and will try to hold on to their position.

SL-U19 vs AF-U19 Match Details

The sixth game of the Under 19 Tri Nations Series will be played on March 28 at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi at 4.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date and Time: March 28, 2023; 4.30 pm IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi

SL-U19 vs AF-U19, Pitch Report

The pitch will be good for batting. But as the match progresses, it might slow down a bit and the spinners will come into play.

SL-U19 vs AF-U19 Probable Playing XI

SL-U19 Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SL-U19 Probable Playing XI

H Kapurubandara, H Jayasundara, V Rajapakse, S Jayawardene, V Halambage, S Daniel, D Kalupahana, M Tharupathi, T Mathews, D Ranatunga, and V Lahiru.

AF-U19 Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

AF-U19 Probable Playing XI

N Shah, Sohail Khan, M Haroon, H Durrani, K Taniwal, A Ahmad, K Hotak, Y Arab, F Usmani, N Momand, and K Ahmad.

SL-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Shah

N Shah has been in good touch with the bat this tournament. His current form makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.

Batter

S Jayawardene

S Jayawardene has been the mainstay of the Sri Lankan batting in the tournament. He can hold the innings together for his team and that makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

K Hotak

K Hotak has been in good all-round form in this tournament. He can do a great job with both the bat and the ball and that makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

D Ranatunga

D Ranatunga is in good wicket-taking form in this tournament. He can help his team with wickets at crucial junctures and that makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

SL-U19 vs AF-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

K Hotak

K Hotak has been in great form for the team with both the bat and the ball. The fact that he can be a match-winner in either innings makes him the best choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

D Kalupahana

D Kalupahana is an effective all-rounder who can contribute with wickets and runs at crucial stages. Kalupahana's effectiveness makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for SL-U19 vs AFG-U19, Match 6

K Hotak

D Kalupahana

N Shah

S Jayawaredene

D Ranatunga

SL-U19 vs AF-U19 Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting in the initial stages. But as the match progresses, spinners will come into play. Top-order batters and all-rounders who can bowl spin will be good picks for the match.

SL-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Match 6, Head-to-head

Wicketkeepers: N Shah, H Jayasundara

Batters: M Haroon, Sohail Khan, V Rajapaksa, S Jayawardene

All-rounders: K Hotak, D Kalupahana

Bowlers: K Ahmad, D Ranatunga, V Lahiru

